Colorado baker fights ruling over gender transition cake years after case involving gay couple's wedding cake
The Colorado baker who won a partial Supreme Court victory after refusing on religious grounds to make a gay couple's wedding cake a decade ago is challenging a separate ruling he violated the state's anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition.
A lawyer for Jack Phillips on Wednesday urged Colorado's appeals court -- largely on procedural grounds -- to overturn last year's ruling in a lawsuit brought by a transgender woman.
The woman, Autumn Scardina, called Phillips' suburban Denver cake shop in 2017 requesting a birthday cake that had blue frosting on the outside and was pink inside to celebrate her gender transition. At trial last year, Phillips, a Christian, testified he did not think someone could change genders and he would not celebrate "somebody who thinks that they can."
Jake Warner, an attorney representing Phillips from the conservative Christian legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom, said the ruling was wrong. He said requiring Phillips to create a cake with a message contrary to his religious beliefs amounts to forcing him to say something he does not believe, violating his right to free speech.
Judge Timothy Schutz noted Phillips' wife initially told Scardina the bakery could make the cake before Scardina volunteered that the design was meant to celebrate her gender transition.
One of Scardina's lawyers, John McHugh, said Scardina did not ask the shop to endorse her idea, just sell her a cake that they would sell anyone else. He said whether or not Phillips sells a cake to someone cannot depend on what the client tells him when he is making the cake.
Both Scardina and Phillips spoke outside the court of larger issues involved. Scardina said the case was about the "dignity of LGBTQ Americans and Coloradans and the rule of law." Phillips said he was fighting for the rights of all Americans to live according to their consciences "without fear of punishment" by government.
In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had acted with anti-religious bias in enforcing the anti-discrimination law against Phillips after he refused to bake a cake celebrating the wedding of Charlie Craig and Dave Mullins in 2012. The justices called the commission unfairly dismissive of Phillips' religious beliefs.
The high court did not rule then on the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to LGBTQ people. But it will get another chance when it hears a different case in coming months challenging Colorado's anti-discrimination law.
The case involves Denver-area designer Lorie Smith, who wants to offer wedding website services but says her Christian beliefs would lead her to decline any request from a same-sex couple to design a wedding website. She also wants to post a statement on her website about her beliefs but says Colorado's law violates her free speech and religious rights.
In agreeing to take the case, the Supreme Court said it would only examine the free speech issue.
Smith is also defended by Alliance Defending Freedom. Phillips' lawyers unsuccessfully asked Colorado's appeals court to delay hearing arguments in his challenge until after the Supreme Court rules in Smith's case.
Scardina, an attorney, attempted to order her cake on the same day in 2017 that the Supreme Court announced it would hear Phillips' appeal in the wedding cake case. Scardina testified she wanted to "challenge the veracity" of Phillips statements that he would serve LGBT customers.
Before filing suit, Scardina first filed a complaint against Phillips with the state and the civil rights commission, which found probable cause that Phillips had discriminated against her. Phillips then filed a federal lawsuit against Colorado, accusing it of a "crusade to crush" him by pursuing the complaint.
In March 2019, lawyers for the state and Phillips agreed to drop both cases under a settlement Scardina was not involved in. Warner told the appeals court panel that Scardina was required to appeal to the state appeals court first before filing a lawsuit and -- since she did not -- the ruling against Phillips should be thrown out because the state court judge who heard the lawsuit did not have jurisdiction.
McHugh argued the settlement did not reach a conclusion on Scardina's discrimination claim so there was nothing to stop her from filing a lawsuit against Phillips to pursue it.
After trial of the lawsuit last year, Denver District Judge A. Bruce Jones rejected Phillips' argument that making the cake would constitute compelled speech, saying it was simply a product sold by a business that couldn't be withheld from people who have traditionally been treated unfairly and are protected by the state's anti-discrimination law. He said Phillips' decision not to provide the requested cake was "inextricably intertwined" with his refusal to recognize Scardina as a woman.
Conservative MP's bill on conscience rights fails, but gets Poilievre's support
Nearly all Conservative members of Parliament voted for a bill they say would protect the conscience rights of health professionals when it comes to medical assistance in dying.
North Korea continues missile launches as U.S. redeploys carrier
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday after the United States redeployed an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula in response to Pyongyang's previous launch of a nuclear-capable missile over Japan.
BREAKING | Ontario woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says she is suing him for $2.8M
The Ottawa woman who former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is convicted of sexually assaulting says she is now suing him for $2.8 million.
Aerial footage shows killer whales hunting great white sharks
In the first footage of its kind, scientists captured the moment a pod of orcas hunted great white sharks in South Africa.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection.
'Scrubs' executive producer charged with sexually assaulting 5 women
Eric Weinberg, an executive producer and writer for the hit TV show 'Scrubs' and many others, has been charged with sexually assaulting five women that he lured to photo shoots and there could be many more victims, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Lack of donations, high inflation crippling food banks this Thanksgiving
As the holiday season approaches, food banks across Canada are desperate for donations due to an increasing amount of clients. As inflation hits all Canadians, those who feel the impact most are the vulnerable communities with the highest food insecurity rates.
Lack of donations, high inflation crippling food banks this Thanksgiving
As the holiday season approaches, food banks across Canada are desperate for donations due to an increasing amount of clients. As inflation hits all Canadians, those who feel the impact most are the vulnerable communities with the highest food insecurity rates.
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
Ontario school board apologizes after four-year-old student walks home alone
A school board east of Toronto is apologizing after a four-year-old student walked home alone during lunchtime earlier this week.
Komagata Maru memorial vandalized in Vancouver for 2nd time in 14 months
Police are investigating the vandalism of the Komagata Maru memorial on Vancouver's downtown waterfront, and whether it's connected to the recent smashing of the nearby Olympic Cauldron.
'Distressed and exasperated': Prolonged power outages in N.S. and P.E.I. leaving residents exasperated
A provincial politician in northern Nova Scotia says she has received hundreds of messages from constituents struggling to cope without electricity and running water 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the East Coast.
Alberta UCP wraps up voting Thursday, prepares to announce new premier
Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party is scheduled pick the province’s new premier Thursday, and political observers say its next step should be getting back on the same page as the rest of the province.
North Korea continues missile launches as U.S. redeploys carrier
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday after the United States redeployed an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula in response to Pyongyang's previous launch of a nuclear-capable missile over Japan.
Canadian man sentenced to 20 years in U.S. prison for NetWalker ransomware attacks
A U.S. court has sentenced a Canadian man to 20 years in prison for his role in a number of cyberattacks involving the ransomware NetWalker.
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers Wednesday to annex four regions of Ukraine while his military struggled to control the new territory that was added in violation of international laws.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection.
Moderate earthquake injures 580 people in northwest Iran
An earthquake with a magnitude of at least 5.4 struck northwestern Iran on Wednesday, and Iranian state media reported that some 580 people were injured.
Canada should allow sale of foreign language-labelled children's medication in response to shortage, Conservatives say
The Conservatives are calling on the federal government to allow the importation and sale of foreign language-labelled versions of the same formulations of over-the-counter paediatric pain medication, in response to an ongoing nationwide shortage.
-
Conservative MP's bill on conscience rights fails, but gets Poilievre's support
Nearly all Conservative members of Parliament voted for a bill they say would protect the conscience rights of health professionals when it comes to medical assistance in dying.
Federal government reveals plan to improve access to diabetes care across Canada
The federal government has tabled a long-awaited plan in the House of Commons to improve access to diabetes treatment and prevention in Canada, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Wednesday.
The pandemic has led to personality changes for some people, study finds
New research has found that people of varying demographics in the U.S. are showing changes in personality, including decreases in openness and agreeability, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador offering expat doctors $100,000 to come home to practise
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is offering up big money in an effort to entice doctors, nurses and paramedics working outside the province to move back home.
-
Parents, critics want action on kids' pain medication shortage as flu season sets in
Experts eyeing a shortage of some kids' pain and fever medications say there are several things governments, retailers and manufacturers can do to combat the months-long supply crunch, but they are up against soaring demand that is intensifying with cold and flu season.
Russian launches to space from U.S., 1st time in 20 years
For the first time in 20 years, a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S. on Wednesday, launching to the International Space Station alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts despite tensions over the war in Ukraine.
-
Driverless grocery delivery trucks now in Toronto
Loblaw Cos. Ltd and autonomous middle mile logistics company Gatik have teamed up to launch Canada’s first fully driverless grocery delivery truck.
-
Smacked asteroid's debris trail nearly 10,000 km long
The asteroid that got smacked by a NASA spacecraft is now being trailed by thousands of kilometres of debris from the impact.
BREAKING | Ontario woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says she is suing him for $2.8M
The Ottawa woman who former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is convicted of sexually assaulting says she is now suing him for $2.8 million.
'Scrubs' executive producer charged with sexually assaulting 5 women
Eric Weinberg, an executive producer and writer for the hit TV show 'Scrubs' and many others, has been charged with sexually assaulting five women that he lured to photo shoots and there could be many more victims, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins' family
The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the 'Rust' movie set in 2021, and Alec Baldwin have reached an undisclosed settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the actor and others, according to a statement released by the actor's attorney.
Markets in Canada and the U.S. down Wednesday after 2 days of optimism
Markets in Canada and the U.S. closed slightly down Wednesday following two days of optimism at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
-
Nearly 1-in-5 merchants considering credit card surcharge ahead of new rules: survey
A new survey from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says 19 per cent of small businesses are considering adding a surcharge on credit card transactions to offset processing fees, while most remain on the fence for fear of losing customers.
-
Driverless grocery delivery trucks now in Toronto
Loblaw Cos. Ltd and autonomous middle mile logistics company Gatik have teamed up to launch Canada’s first fully driverless grocery delivery truck.
Struggling with talking to kids about school assignments? Here's how to make it easy
Parents and guardians know it can be difficult to get a child to open up about how school is going. Vanessa Vakharia, founder and director of Toronto-based tutoring service The Math Guru, says there are easy ways to support children with learning.
-
Alberta hamlet of Cheadle now home to giant Cheetos statue
Cheetos has recently unveiled a giant Cheetos statue in Cheadle, Alta.
-
A dating app for Conservatives is now live, and already facing backlash
“No democrats!” multiple women say when asked what they're looking for in an advertisement for the Right Stuff, a dating app for Conservatives backed by Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel, which launched in the U.S. last week.
Texas Rangers fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run offered US$2M for ball
The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered US$2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run.
-
Tim Hortons pulls Hockey Canada sponsorship, Hockey Quebec withholds funds
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will not transfer funds to the national organization. The provincial federation confirmed that its board of directors adopted a motion Tuesday night saying it does not believe Hockey Canada's current structure can change hockey culture.
-
Indonesian leader says locked gates contributed to deaths
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that locked gates had contributed to the crush at the soccer stadium that left 131 dead and over 400 injured when police fired tear gas and set off a panicked run for the exits.
Why your car can get stolen and how to stop it in Ontario
Drivers are being alerted to an uptick in stolen cars. Here's how to avoid getting your car taken and a list of Ontario's most stolen vehicles.
-
Price at the gas pumps could rise more as OPEC Plus cuts production
Gasoline prices in Canada continue to creep higher ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend. According to retail fuel price tracking website GasBuddy.com, the national average price for regular gasoline as of midday Wednesday was 167.4 cents per litre.
-
Dutch students devise carbon-eating electric vehicle
The sporty all-electric car from the Netherlands resembles a BMW coupe, but is unique: It captures more carbon than it emits.