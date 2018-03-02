College sues former student who refuses to leave dorm
The New York City skyline is seen under clouds as Hurricane Irene approaches, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011. (AP / Karly Domb Sadof)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 7:29AM EST
NEW YORK - A New York City college is trying to evict a former student who it says is illegally squatting in her dorm room.
Hunter College has filed a lawsuit against 32-year-old Lisa Palmer, saying the woman owes more than US$94,000 in unpaid residence hall fees since she dropped out in 2016.
The lawsuit says Palmer was denied summer housing in 2016. She remained in her dorm, despite the school sending several notices that she would be charged $150 a day if she stayed.
Palmer was issued a 30-day eviction notice in September 2017. She refused to leave, prompting the school to file its lawsuit.
Palmer, a former geography major, says she plans to stay and fight the case.
A Hunter College spokesperson says they cannot comment on pending litigation.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Ex-FBI No. 2 to be criticized for role in Clinton email probe in watchdog report: AP
- College sues former student who refuses to leave dorm
- Cambodian genocide documented in victims' preserved clothes
- Gas service stops for thousands of Dallas homes in wake of home explosion
- Prince Harry, Meghan invite public to help celebrate wedding