College admissions scandal: Sailing coach gets fine, avoids prison
A former head sailing coach at Stanford will avoid prison after he admitted to accepting bribes in the college admissions cheating scheme.
John Vandemoer apologized to his friends, family, the sailing team and Stanford during the sentencing hearing Wednesday in Boston federal court.
U.S. District Court Judge Rya Zobel sentenced him to one day in prison, which he was deemed to have served. He will pay a $10,000 fine and serve two years of supervised release, including six months of home confinement with electronic monitoring.
Vandemoer is the first person to be sentenced in the case that exposed the lengths that some wealthy parents will go to get their children into the nation's top schools.
His lawyers had sought probation, noting he didn't pocket any of the money for himself and put it all towards the sailing program.
