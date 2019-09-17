

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Cokie Roberts, longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR, has died at age 75.

ABC announced her death on Tuesday. Roberts was the daughter of Hale and Lindy Boggs, two members of Congress from Louisiana, and went on the chronicle the political world she grew up in.

She joined ABC News in 1988 and was co-anchor with Sam Donaldson of the Sunday political show "This Week" from 1996 to 2002.

ABC News remembers Cokie Roberts. https://t.co/JOETcV2nOQ — ABC News (@ABC) September 17, 2019

Asked in 2013 what was the best part of her career, Cokie Roberts said that her family was "by far the best part" of her life. https://t.co/piGZYnh7mR pic.twitter.com/ot9oxaQfK1 — ABC News (@ABC) September 17, 2019