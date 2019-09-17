Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75
In this April 19, 2017, file photo, Cokie Roberts speaks during the opening ceremony for Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. Roberts, a longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR has died, ABC announced Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. She was 75. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 10:56AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Cokie Roberts, longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR, has died at age 75.
ABC announced her death on Tuesday. Roberts was the daughter of Hale and Lindy Boggs, two members of Congress from Louisiana, and went on the chronicle the political world she grew up in.
She joined ABC News in 1988 and was co-anchor with Sam Donaldson of the Sunday political show "This Week" from 1996 to 2002.
