

Jim Mustian, The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Michael Cohen says he's co-operating with federal prosecutors in New York in a bid to reduce his sentence.

The approach represents a turnaround from months ago when authorities told a federal judge that Cohen was refusing to come clean about all criminal activity he might know about.

Cohen told a congressional committee Wednesday he couldn't discuss details of his work with prosecutors. But he dropped a number of tantalizing hints.

He said he was aware of wrongdoing involving President Donald Trump but had been asked not to discuss that due to an ongoing investigation.

Cohen, Trump's ex-personal lawyer, is scheduled to begin serving a three-year prison term in May. He told lawmakers he hopes to receive a so-called Rule 35 motion from prosecutors that would reduce his sentence.

Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report