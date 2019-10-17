Coast Guard seizes US$92M of cocaine, brings it to San Diego
Bales of cocaine lie stacked under the deck of a suspected smuggling vessel in October interdicted by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alert in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 10:41AM EDT
SAN DIEGO - Cocaine valued at an estimated US$92 million was seized by the U.S. Coast Guard from boats in the Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.
About 6,800 pounds (3,084 kilograms) of cocaine were offloaded from the Coast Guard cutter Alert on Wednesday.
The Coast Guard says the cocaine was seized by crews of the Alert and cutters Robert Ward and Seneca from vessels off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America.