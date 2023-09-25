Coast Guard searching for woman swept into ocean from popular Washington coast beach

RIALTO BEACH, Wash -

The Coast Guard says teams are searching for a 26-year-old woman who was swept into the ocean from a popular beach on the Washington coast.

The Coast Guard says it received a call at 10:50 a.m. Monday about a woman who was reportedly taken by ocean currents while she was on Rialto Beach near Olympic National Park.

The Coast Guard has two helicopters as well as a crew on land searching along with people from the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, the La Push Tribal Police Department and the national park.