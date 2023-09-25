World

    • Coast Guard searching for woman swept into ocean from popular Washington coast beach

    RIALTO BEACH, Wash -

    The Coast Guard says teams are searching for a 26-year-old woman who was swept into the ocean from a popular beach on the Washington coast.

    The Coast Guard says it received a call at 10:50 a.m. Monday about a woman who was reportedly taken by ocean currents while she was on Rialto Beach near Olympic National Park.

    The Coast Guard has two helicopters as well as a crew on land searching along with people from the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, the La Push Tribal Police Department and the national park.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News