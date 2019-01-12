Coal mine collapses in northern China, killing at least 21
In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015, file photo, a worker guides a conveyor as it loads coal into a trailer truck at a coal mine near Ordos in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, January 12, 2019 8:48PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 12, 2019 9:23PM EST
BEIJING -- Twenty-one coal miners were killed when a mine collapsed in northern China, state media reported Sunday.
The disaster occurred Saturday in Shenmu in Shaanxi province in the heart of the country's coal-mining belt, according to state TV and the Xinhua News Agency.
Sixty-six other miners were rescued, the city government said in a statement.
The number of fatalities reported in cave-ins, explosions and other disasters in Chinese coal mines has fallen sharply over the past decade but the industry still is the world's deadliest.