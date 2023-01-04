CNN Exclusive: A single Iranian attack drone found to contain parts from more than a dozen U.S. companies
Parts made by more than a dozen U.S. and Western companies were found inside a single Iranian drone downed in Ukraine last fall, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment obtained exclusively by CNN.
The assessment, which was shared with U.S. government officials late last year, illustrates the extent of the problem facing the Biden administration, which has vowed to shut down Iran's production of drones that Russia is launching by the hundreds into Ukraine.
CNN reported last month that the White House has created an administration-wide task force to investigate how U.S. and Western-made technology -- ranging from smaller equipment like semiconductors and GPS modules to larger parts like engines -- has ended up in Iranian drones.
The options for combating the issue are limited. The U.S. has for years imposed tough export control restrictions and sanctions to prevent Iran from obtaining high-end materials. Now U.S. officials are looking at enhanced enforcement of those sanctions, encouraging companies to better monitor their own supply chains and, perhaps most importantly, trying to identify the third-party distributors taking these products and re-selling them to bad actors.
There is no evidence suggesting that any of those companies are running afoul of U.S. sanctions laws and knowingly exporting their technology to be used in the drones. Even with many companies promising increased monitoring, controlling where these highly ubiquitous parts end up in the global market is often very difficult for manufacturers, experts told CNN. Companies may also not know what they are looking for if the U.S. government has not caught up with and sanctioned the actors buying and selling the products for illicit purposes.
And the Ukrainian intelligence assessment is further proof that despite sanctions, Iran is still finding an abundance of commercially available technology.
Of the 52 components Ukrainians removed from the Iranian Shahed-136 drone, 40 appear to have been manufactured by 13 different American companies, according to the assessment.
The remaining 12 components were manufactured by companies in Canada, Switzerland, Japan, Taiwan, and China, according to the assessment.
Sanctioned Iranian companies appear to be successfully working around efforts to cut off their supply of crucial components and electronics. For example, the company that built the downed drone, Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries Corporation (HESA), has been under U.S. sanctions since 2008.
Russia is unleashing successive waves of the Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine. (AP)
A game of whack a mole worth playing
One major issue is that it is far easier for Russian and Iranian officials to set up shell companies to use to purchase the equipment and evade sanctions than it is for Western governments to uncover those front companies, which can sometimes take years, experts said.
"This is a game of Whack-a-Mole. And the United States government needs to get incredibly good at Whack-a- Mole, period," said former Pentagon official Gregory Allen, who now serves as Director of the Artificial Intelligence Governance Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "This is a core competency of the U.S. national security establishment -- or it had better become one."
Allen, who recently co-authored an investigation into the efficacy of U.S. export controls, said ultimately, "there is no substitute for robust, in-house capabilities in the US government."
He cautioned that it is not an easy job. The microelectronics industry relies heavily on third party distributors and resellers that are difficult to track, and the microchips and other small devices ending up in so many of the Iranian and Russian drones are not only inexpensive and widely available, they are also easily hidden.
"Why do smugglers like diamonds?" Allen said. "Because they're small, lightweight, and worth a ton of money. And unfortunately, computer chips have similar properties." Success won't necessarily be measured in stopping 100% of transactions, he added, but rather in making it more difficult and expensive for bad actors to get what they need.
'A prolonged attack' with Iranian drones
The rush to stop Iran from manufacturing the drones is growing more urgent as Russia continues to deploy them across Ukraine with relentless ferocity, targeting both civilian areas and key infrastructure. Russia is also preparing to establish its own factory to produce them with Iran's help, according to U.S. officials. On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces had shot down more than 80 Iranian drones in just two days.
Zelensky also said that Ukraine had intelligence that Russia "is planning a prolonged attack with Shaheds," betting that it will lead to the "exhaustion of our people, our air defense, our energy sector."
A separate probe of Iranian drones downed in Ukraine, conducted by the UK-based investigative firm Conflict Armament Research, found that 82% of the components had been manufactured by companies based in the US.
Damien Spleeters, the Deputy Director of Operations at Conflict Armament Research, told CNN that sanctions will only be effective if governments continue to monitor what parts are being used and how they got there.
"Iran and Russia are going to try to go around those sanctions and will try to change their acquisition channels," Spleeters said. "And that's precisely what we want to focus on: getting in the field and opening up those systems, tracing the components, and monitoring for changes."
Experts also told CNN that if the U.S. government wants to beef up enforcement of the sanctions, it will need to devote more resources and hire more employees who can be on the ground to track the vendors and resellers of these products.
"Nobody has really thought about investing more in agencies like the Bureau of Industry Security, which were really sleepy parts of the DC national security establishment for a few decades," Allen, of CSIS, said, referring to a branch of the Commerce Department that deals primarily with export controls enforcement. "And now, suddenly, they're at the forefront of national security technology competition, and they're not being resourced remotely in that vein."
U.S. companies say they are complying with U.S. law
According to the Ukrainian assessment, among the U.S.-made components found in the drone were nearly two dozen parts built by Texas Instruments, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, and digital signal controllers; a GPS module by Hemisphere GNSS; a microprocessor by NXP USA Inc.; and circuit board components by Analog Devices and Onsemi. Also discovered were components built by International Rectifier -- now owned by the German company Infineon -- and the Swiss company U-Blox.
CNN sent emailed requests for comment last month to all the companies identified by the Ukrainians. The six that responded emphasized that they condemn any unauthorized use of their products, while noting that combating the diversion and misuse of their semiconductors and other microelectronics is an industry-wide challenge that they are working to confront.
"TI is not selling any products into Russia, Belarus or Iran," Texas Instruments said in a statement. " TI complies with applicable laws and regulations in the countries where we operate, and partners with law enforcement organizations as necessary and appropriate. Additionally, we do not support or condone the use of our products in applications they weren't designed for."
Gregor Rodehuser, a spokesperson for the German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon, told CNN that "our position is very clear: Infineon condemns the Russian aggression against Ukraine. It is a blatant violation of international law and an attack on the values of humanity." He added that "apart from the direct business it proves difficult to control consecutive sales throughout the entire lifetime of a product. Nevertheless, we instruct our customers including distributors to only conduct consecutive sales in line with applicable rules."
Analog Devices, a semiconductor company headquartered in Massachusetts, said in a statement that they are intensifying efforts "to identify and counter this activity, including implementing enhanced monitoring and audit processes, and taking enforcement action where appropriate...to help to reduce unauthorized resale, diversion, and unintended misuse of our products."
Jacey Zuniga, director of corporate communications for the Austin, Texas-based semiconductor company NXP USA, said that the company "complies with all applicable export control restrictions and sanctions imposed by the countries in which we operate. Military applications are not a focus area for NXP. As a company, we are vehemently opposed to our products being used for human rights violations."
Phoenix, Arizona-based semiconductor manufacturing company Onsemi also said it complies with "applicable export control and economic sanctions laws and regulations and does not sell directly or indirectly to Russia, Belarus or Iran nor to any foreign military organizations. We cooperate with law enforcement and government agencies as necessary and appropriate to demonstrate how Onsemi conducts business in accordance with all legal requirements and that we hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethical conduct."
Swiss semiconductor manufacturer U-Blox also said in a statement that its products are for commercial use only, and that the use of its products for Russian military equipment "is in clear breach of u-blox's conditions of sale applicable to customers and distributors alike."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
WATCH LIVE | Funeral to be held in Barrie today for slain OPP officer
A private funeral is set to be held this morning for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot dead in an ambush attack last week.
'Time on their side': Tips on buying and selling a home in 2023
Even with a much cooler housing market, 2023 may still present opportunities for both buyers and sellers in Canada, one real estate broker says.
No foul play in Jeremy Renner's snow tractor injury: sheriff
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a 'tragic accident,' the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday.
Former Colorado funeral home owner sentenced to 20 years for selling body parts
A former Colorado funeral home owner was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Tuesday for defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting 560 corpses and selling body parts without permission.
McCarthy's bid for U.S. House speaker to continue, Trump urges support
U.S. House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first -- with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos.
'A very unique thing': This ski lift at a B.C. resort is completely encased in ice
A ski lift at a B.C. resort is completely encased in ice after back-to-back storms over the Christmas holiday, and crews have now begun the difficult task of manually chipping it all away.
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after driving off California cliff
The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 76-metre drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
CNN Exclusive: A single Iranian attack drone found to contain parts from more than a dozen U.S. companies
Parts made by more than a dozen U.S. and Western companies -- including one in Canada -- were found inside a single Iranian drone downed in Ukraine last fall, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment obtained exclusively by CNN.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral to be held in Barrie today for slain OPP officer
A private funeral is set to be held this morning for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot dead in an ambush attack last week.
-
Canada marks first National Ribbon Skirt Day
Today marks Canada's first National Ribbon Skirt Day after Manitoba Sen. Mary Jane McCallum's bill to recognize the day every Jan. 4 passed in Parliament late last year.
-
25 years later: Quebec remembers ice storm that plunged province into darkness
Twenty-five years after the devastating Quebec ice storms in 1998, some still get nervous when the lights flicker, as they remember the weeks they were left in the dark and cold.
-
Delayed emails, empty seats: How a digital communication breakdown may have stranded more Sunwing passengers
More Sunwing passengers may have been stranded in tropical destinations for longer after the airline failed to fill seats on some rescue flights thanks to a digital communications breakdown, interviews and records provided to CTV News indicate.
-
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
-
'A very unique thing': This ski lift at a B.C. resort is completely encased in ice
A ski lift at a B.C. resort is completely encased in ice after back-to-back storms over the Christmas holiday, and crews have now begun the difficult task of manually chipping it all away.
World
-
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after driving off California cliff
The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 76-metre drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
-
CNN Exclusive: A single Iranian attack drone found to contain parts from more than a dozen U.S. companies
Parts made by more than a dozen U.S. and Western companies -- including one in Canada -- were found inside a single Iranian drone downed in Ukraine last fall, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment obtained exclusively by CNN.
-
Former Colorado funeral home owner sentenced to 20 years for selling body parts
A former Colorado funeral home owner was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Tuesday for defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting 560 corpses and selling body parts without permission.
-
McCarthy's bid for U.S. House speaker to continue, Trump urges support
U.S. House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first -- with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos.
-
Pope praises 'gentle' Benedict ahead of funeral
Pope Francis praised Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's 'acute and gentle thought' as he presided over a packed Wednesday general audience in the Vatican, while thousands of people paid tribute to the former pope on the final day of public viewing in St. Peter's Basilica.
-
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing
A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, in what is believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the U.S.
Politics
-
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
-
'Unacceptable': Committee chair says Sunwing, Via Rail must answer for holiday mess
The chair of the House of Commons transport committee on Tuesday called for Sunwing Airlines and Via Rail to publicly explain what caused the travel nightmare that plagued thousands of Canadians over the holidays.
-
Business groups optimistic despite China's pushback on air-travel test requirements
The Chinese government is unhappy that Canada and other countries are creating new COVID-19 restrictions for people flying in from China, but business groups say the policy won't affect trade.
Health
-
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
-
What are cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure?
Not all heart disease is the same. Following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, here's a look at the difference.
-
Sesame joins the major food allergens list, U.S. FDA says
Sesame has joined the list of major food allergens defined by law, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Sci-Tech
-
Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dead at 90
Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA's Apollo program, has died. He was 90.
-
This tech company is clearing out recurring meetings from employee calendars
One tech company is trying to help its employees kick off the new year with a clean slate, or at least an emptier calendar.
-
Facebook considering whether to allow Trump to return, decision expected in 'coming weeks'
Facebook's parent company Meta is considering whether to allow former U.S. president Donald Trump back on to its platforms and is due to announce its decision in the coming weeks, a company spokesperson told CNN on Monday.
Entertainment
-
No foul play in Jeremy Renner's snow tractor injury: sheriff
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a 'tragic accident,' the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday.
-
'Romeo & Juliet' stars sue over 1968 film's teen nude scene
The two stars of 1968's 'Romeo and Juliet' sued Paramount Pictures for more than US$500 million on Tuesday over a nude scene in the film shot when they were teens.
-
Toronto-based scenic artist Ray Lalonde's winning streak on Jeopardy! ends
Toronto-based scenic artist Ray Lalonde's winning streak on Jeopardy! has ended.
Business
-
CIBC to appeal New York court liability ruling in Cerberus lawsuit
CIBC says it will appeal a New York court decision finding the Canadian bank liable for damages in a lawsuit brought by Cerberus Capital Management LP.
-
Twitter says it will relax ban on political advertising
Twitter says it will ease up on its three-year-old ban on political advertising, the latest change by Elon Musk as he tries to pump up revenue after purchasing the social media platform last year.
-
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3M in 2021: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3 million in 2021, smashing the previous record of $11.8 million set in 2018, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).
Lifestyle
-
How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
A new study shows that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
-
Workers will continue to seek higher pay, remote work, into 2023: report
Workplace trends for 2023 indicate that workers will continue to have the upper hand and employers will have to increase pay, benefits and other initiatives around diversity and inclusion if they want to retain staff, a recently released report by employment sites Indeed and Glassdoor shows.
-
'He's one lucky kid': N.B. boy uses sweet sign to nab hockey souvenirs at World Juniors
Most kids will settle for a puck, a program or maybe a T-shirt as a souvenir at a hockey game, but not Carter Buck. The 12-year-old from Hillsborough, N.B., made a clever sign to get several mementos during the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship games in Moncton, N.B.
Sports
-
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Players and fans from across the NFL rallied to Damar Hamlin's support, with vigils held in Cincinnati and outside the Bills' home stadium. The shock of what happened also reverberated in Pittsburgh, where the 24-year-old Hamlin grew up and was determined to give back to those in need.
-
'Gifted' Damar Hamlin is a 'great human being,' says former college teammate
Damar Hamlin's former high school and college teammate John Petrishen said the Buffalo Bills safety's work ethic is matched by him being a 'good person.'
-
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
Autos
-
Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80 per cent in 2022
Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025.
-
Tesla deliveries miss estimates due to logistical issues, slowing demand
Tesla Inc. said quarterly deliveries fell short of market estimates on Monday, held back by ongoing logistical issues and growing demand concerns that rounded off a tumultuous 2022 for the Elon Musk-led firm.
-
FIA boss wants to start process for more teams to enter F1
Formula One's governing body is ready to start a process for new teams to enter the championship, president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Monday.