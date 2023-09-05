Cluster munition deaths in Ukraine pass Syria, fueling rise in a weapon the world has tried to ban
More than 300 people were killed and over 600 wounded by cluster munitions in Ukraine in 2022, according to an international watchdog, surpassing Syria as the country with the highest number of casualties from the controversial weapons for the first time in a decade.
Russia's widespread use of the bombs, which open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets or submunitions as they are called, in its invasion of Ukraine -- and, to a lesser extent, their use by Ukrainian forces -- helped make 2022 the deadliest year on record globally, according to the annual report released Tuesday by the Cluster Munition Coalition, a network of non-governmental organizations advocating for a ban of the weapons.
The deadliest attack in Ukraine, according to the the country's prosecutor general's office, was a bombing on a railway station in the town of Kramatorsk that killed 53 people and wounded 135.
Meanwhile, in Syria and other war-battered countries in the Middle East, although active fighting has cooled down, the explosive remnants continue to kill and maim dozens of people every year.
The long-term danger posed to civilians by explosive ordnance peppered across the landscape for years -- or even decades after fighting has ceased -- has come under a renewed spotlight since the United States announced in July that it would provide them to Ukraine to use against Russia.
In Syria, 15 people were killed and 75 wounded by cluster munition attacks or their remnants in 2022, according to the coalition's data. Iraq, where there were no new cluster bomb attacks reported last year, saw 15 people killed and 25 wounded. In Yemen, which also had no new reported attacks, five people were killed and 90 were wounded by the leftover explosives.
The majority of victims globally are children. Because some types of these bomblets resemble metal balls, children often pick them up and play with them without knowing what they are.
Among the casualties are 12-year-old Rawaa al-Hassan and her 10-year-old sister, Doaa, whose family has lived at a camp near the village of Ain Sheeb in northern Syria's opposition-held Idlib province since being displaced from their hometown in Hama province six years earlier.
The area where they live in Idlib had frequently come under airstrikes, but the family had escaped from those unharmed.
During the holy Islamic month of Ramadan last year, as the girls were coming home from school, their mother Wafaa said, they picked up an unexploded bomblet, thinking it was a piece of scrap metal they could sell.
Rawaa lost an eye, Doaa, a hand. In a cruel irony, the girls' father had died eight months earlier after he stepped on a cluster munition remnant while gathering firewood.
The girls "are in a bad state, psychologically" since the two tragic accidents, said their uncle Hatem al-Hassan, who now looks after them and their mother. They have difficulty concentrating, and Rawaa often flies off the handle, hitting other children at school.
"Of course, we're afraid, and now we don't let them play outside at all anymore," he said.
Near the village of Ram Hamdan, also in Idlib, Ali al-Mansour, 43, was tending his sheep one day in 2019 with his 5-year-old son in tow when the child handed him a metal object that looked like a toy and and asked him to take it apart.
"I tried to take it apart and it wasn't working, so I hit it with a rock, and it exploded on me," al-Mansour said. He lost his eyes and his hands. Without a breadwinner, his family now lives on handouts from relatives.
Scattered submunitions often strike shepherds and scrap metal collectors, a common post-conflict source of livelihood, said Loren Persi, one of the editors of the Cluster Munition Coalition's annual report. They also lurk in the fields where truffle hunters forage for the lucrative delicacy, he said.
Efforts to clear the explosives have been hampered by lack of funding and by the logistics of dealing with the patchwork of actors controlling different parts of Syria, Persi said.
Some 124 countries have joined a United Nations convention banning cluster munitions. The U.S., Russia, Ukraine and Syria are among the hold-outs.
Deaths and injuries from cluster munition remnants have continued for decades after wars ended in some cases -- including in Laos, where people still die yearly from Vietnam war-era U.S. bombing that left millions of unexploded cluster bomblets.
Alex Hiniker, an independent expert with the Forum on the Arms Trade, said casualties had been dropping worldwide before the 2011 uprising turned civil war in Syria.
"Contamination was being cleared, stockpiles were being destroyed," she said, but the progress "started reversing drastically" in 2012, when the Syrian government and allied Russian forces began using cluster bombs against the opposition in Syria.
The numbers had dropped off as the war in Syria turned into a stalemate, although at least one new cluster bomb attack was reported in Syria in November 2022. But they quickly spiked again with the conflict in Ukraine.
U.S. officials have defended the decision to provide cluster bombs to Ukraine as necessary to level the playing field in the face of a stronger opponent and have insisted that they will take measures to mitigate harm to civilians. This would include sending a version of the munition with a reduced "dud rate," meaning fewer unexploded rounds left behind after the conflict.
State Department officials did not respond to a request for additional comment.
Hiniker said she and others who track the impacts of cluster munitions are "baffled by the fact that the U.S. is sending totally outdated weapons that the majority of the world has banned because they disproportionately kill civilians."
The "most difficult and costly part" of dealing with the weapons, she said, "is cleaning up the mess afterwards."
------
Associated Press writer Hanna Arhirova in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau arrives in Jakarta, kicking off Indo-Pacific tour
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in Jakarta today where he is kicking off a six-day tour of the Indo-Pacific region. Trudeau and his son Xavier were greeted with Indonesian dancers, with the prime minister being gifted a traditional scarf.
As kids head back to school, here's how to keep RSV, COVID and other illnesses at bay
With back to school just around the corner and COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s important to remember the basics of keeping respiratory illnesses at bay, one expert says.
Students head back to school with climate change, AI and affordability top of mind
Many students are likely feeling a mixture of nerves and excitement today as they begin another school year. With disruptive pandemic measures seemingly behind them, parents and educators say a new crop of issues may affect classroom learning this year, including AI technology, affordability and climate change.
Air Canada apologizing to customers after seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on flight to Montreal
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
Toronto patient waiting for hospital bed watched for 48 hours as ER staff dealt with flood of sick patients
Some doctors estimate 8,000 to 15,000 Canadians are dying because of emergency room overcrowding, a trend prompting hospital staff to get creative, treating patients everywhere from chairs to public bathrooms.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada to halt rate hikes
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wrote directly to the central bank's governor Tiff Macklem on Sunday because of the devastating impact current rates are having on the province's families and businesses.
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer, dead at 56
Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday, his manager said. He was 56. No cause of death was shared, but Harwell had been receiving hospice care over the weekend and died at his home in Boise, Idaho.
Canadian airline pilots eye higher-paid U.S. cockpits as staffing shortages bite
The number of Canadian pilots seeking to fly in the United States tripled in 2022, according to previously unreported U.S. government data, raising fears of deepening shortages in Canada as pilots seek higher wages.
Canada
-
Air Canada apologizing to customers after seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on flight to Montreal
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
-
Students head back to school with climate change, AI and affordability top of mind
Many students are likely feeling a mixture of nerves and excitement today as they begin another school year. With disruptive pandemic measures seemingly behind them, parents and educators say a new crop of issues may affect classroom learning this year, including AI technology, affordability and climate change.
-
Essential workers head back early to Yellowknife to be ready for everyone else
Officials in Yellowknife, as well as staff with the Northwest Territories, are getting ready for the start of a mass migration home of wildfire evacuees that's still on track for Wednesday.
-
Police-worn body cameras recommended after B.C. coroner's inquest
A jury in a coroner's inquest into the police killing of a British Columbia man eight years ago says the province and the RCMP should speed up the introduction of police body cameras.
-
Weekend weather in central B.C. causes 'very aggressive' fire activity
British Columbia's wildfire service says long weekend weather conditions caused “very aggressive fire activity” on several active blazes in the province's central fire zone.
-
A potentially stressful week is ahead for Yellowknife residents, says N.W.T. minister
Weeks after an evacuation order in Yellowknife due to nearby wildfires, the city is set to reopen on Wednesday, but the territory's finance minister is warning the transition home could be 'stressful'.
World
-
Burning Man revellers begin exodus after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert
Muddy roads that left tens of thousands of partygoers stranded for days at a counterculture festival had dried up enough by Monday afternoon to allow them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert.
-
Cluster munition deaths in Ukraine pass Syria, fueling rise in a weapon the world has tried to ban
More than 300 people were killed and over 600 wounded by cluster munitions in Ukraine in 2022, according to an international watchdog, surpassing Syria as the country with the highest number of casualties from the controversial weapons for the first time in a decade.
-
Myanmar won't be allowed to lead Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2026, in blow to generals
Southeast Asian leaders decided that Myanmar won't take over the rotating leadership of their regional bloc as scheduled in 2026, Asian diplomats and a leader said Tuesday, in the latest blow to efforts by its ruling generals to gain international recognition after violently seizing power in 2021.
-
Despite Xi's decision not to attend G20 in India, China says bilateral ties are 'generally stable'
Despite Chinese President Xi Jinping's decision not to attend this week's Group of 20 summit in India, Beijing says that relations between the two nuclear-armed Asian giants remain 'generally stable.'
-
Australian who fell ill at remote Antarctic base is rescued after daunting mission, authorities say
An Australian who fell ill at a remote Antarctic base is returning home on an icebreaker following a daunting mission to rescue him, authorities said Tuesday.
-
New Delhi got a makeover for the G20 summit. The city's poor say they were simply erased
Many of the New Delhi's poor say they were simply erased, much like the stray dogs and monkeys that have been removed from some neighbourhoods, as India's capital got its makeover ahead of this week's summit of the Group of 20 nations.
Politics
-
Trudeau arrives in Jakarta, kicking off Indo-Pacific tour
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in Jakarta today where he is kicking off a six-day tour of the Indo-Pacific region. Trudeau and his son Xavier were greeted with Indonesian dancers, with the prime minister being gifted a traditional scarf.
-
Canada set to become strategic partner with ASEAN bloc, symbolizing trade progress
Canada's status within the Indo-Pacific region is set to get a boost as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations prepares to make Ottawa its latest strategic partner when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Indonesia.
-
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
Health
-
Early lab tests suggest new COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 may be less contagious and less immune-evasive than feared
Scientists around the world are fast-tracking lab experiments to try to understand the highly mutated BA.2.86 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. Results just beginning to emerge are offering some reassurance, experts say.
-
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
-
As kids head back to school, here's how to keep RSV, COVID and other illnesses at bay
With back to school just around the corner and COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s important to remember the basics of keeping respiratory illnesses at bay, one expert says.
Sci-Tech
-
4 astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up 6-month station mission
Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station.
-
Green buildings, leaky pavement and trees could help cities meet net zero carbon emissions: study
Dozens of cities in Europe could reach net zero carbon emissions within the next 10 years by incorporating nature into their urban infrastructure, according to new research.
-
Online News Act could see Google, Meta pay combined $230 million to Canadian media
Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a law designed to compel Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.
Entertainment
-
Local businesses preparing for 'more mellow' TIFF as Hollywood strikes continue
With TIFF mum on how many celebrities could grace its red carpets and refusing to share projected attendance and media accreditation numbers until after the festival, a sense of uncertainty is looming large.
-
The Rolling Stones will release their first studio album in 18 years, 'Hackney Diamonds'
On Monday, The Rolling Stones announced they are preparing to release their first album of original material in 18 years -- since 2005's "A Bigger Bang."
-
Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer, dead at 56
Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday, his manager said. He was 56. No cause of death was shared, but Harwell had been receiving hospice care over the weekend and died at his home in Boise, Idaho.
Business
-
Canadian airline pilots eye higher-paid U.S. cockpits as staffing shortages bite
The number of Canadian pilots seeking to fly in the United States tripled in 2022, according to previously unreported U.S. government data, raising fears of deepening shortages in Canada as pilots seek higher wages.
-
Back-to-office plans fall flat amid arbitrary rules, lack of communication
Many companies are now asking -- or telling -- their employees to come back to the office, but many workers, especially those who moved away or made other big changes, are reluctant, highlighting a gap in how employers and workers think about the change.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada to halt rate hikes
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wrote directly to the central bank's governor Tiff Macklem on Sunday because of the devastating impact current rates are having on the province's families and businesses.
Lifestyle
-
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
-
Cape Breton teen to represent Canada at World Cup of Darts in Denmark
She just turned 15-years-old in August, but come the end of September, Brooke Martell will be representing Cape Breton Island, and Canada, at the World Cup of Darts in Denmark.
-
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
Sports
-
Riders' Pete Robertson gets one-game suspension for head-butting Bombers QB
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson has been slapped with a one-game suspension following a head-butting incident during the Labour Day Classic.
-
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias arrested near Los Angeles stadium where Messi was playing MLS game
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested near BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance.
-
Messi has 2 assists in front of star-studded crowd in Los Angeles as Inter Miami beats LAFC 3-1
Messi had two assists in front of a star-studded crowd in Inter Miami's 3-1 victory over Los Angeles Football Club.
Autos
-
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- demands that even the UAW's own president calls 'audacious' -- are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.
-
Daniel Ricciardo could miss Singapore and Japan GPs as he recovers from broken hand
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo could miss the next two Formula One races as he continues to recover from a broken hand.
-
Faulty trunk latches prompt recall of nearly 20,000 Kia vehicles in Canada
Kia has recalled nearly 20,000 vehicles in Canada due to issues with trunk latches. This comes after the company recalled around 320,000 cars in the U.S.