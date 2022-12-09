Club Q shooter's 2021 bomb case dropped, family uncooperative
The Colorado Springs LGBTQ2S+ nightclub shooter had charges dropped in a 2021 bomb threat case after family members who were terrorized in the incident refused to cooperate, according to the district attorney and unsealed court documents.
The charges were dropped despite authorities a finding a tub with more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of explosive materials and later receiving warnings from other relatives that suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich was sure to hurt or murder a set of grandparents if freed, according to the documents, which were unsealed Thursday.
In a letter last November to state District Court Judge Robin Chittum, the relatives painted a picture of an isolated, violent person who did not have a job and was given $30,000 that was spent largely on the purchase of 3D printers to make guns. Chittum is the same judge who ruled to unseal the case Thursday.
Aldrich tried to reclaim guns seized after the threat, but authorities did not return the weapons, El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen said. The case included allegations that Aldrich threatened to kill the grandparents in a chilling confrontation during which the suspect described plans to become the "next mass killer" more than a year before the nightclub attack that killed five people.
The suspect's mother and the grandparents derailed that earlier case by evading prosecutors' efforts to serve them with a subpoena, leading to a dismissal of the charges after defence attorneys said speedy trial rules were at risk, Allen said.
Testifying at a hearing two months after the threat, the suspect's mother and grandmother described Aldrich in court as a "loving" and "sweet" young person who did not deserve to be jailed, the prosecutor said.
The former district attorney who was replaced by Allen told The Associated Press he faced many cases in which people dodged subpoenas, but the inability to serve Aldrich's family seemed extraordinary.
"I don't know that they were hiding, but if that was the case, shame on them," Dan May said of the suspect's family. "This is an extreme example of apparent manipulation that has resulted in something horrible."
Aldrich's attorney, public defender Joseph Archambault, had argued against the document release, saying Aldrich's right to a fair trial was paramount.
"This will make sure there is no presumption of innocence," Archambault said.
The grandmother's in-laws wrote to the court in November 2021 saying Alrich was a continuing danger and should remain incarcerated. The letter also said police tried to hold Aldrich for 72 hours after a prior response to the home, but the grandmother intervened.
"We believe that my brother, and his wife, would undergo bodily harm or more if Anderson were released. Besides being incarcerated, we believe Anderson needs therapy and counselling," Robert Pullen and Jeanie Streltzoff wrote. They said Aldrich had punched holes in the walls of the grandparents' Colorado home and broken windows and that the grandparents "had to sleep in their bedroom with the door locked" and a bat by the bed.
During Aldrich's teenage years in San Antonio, the letter said, Aldrich attacked the grandfather and sent him to the emergency room with undisclosed injuries. The grandfather later lied to police out of fear of Aldrich, according to the letter, which said the suspect could not get along with classmates as a youth so had been homeschooled.
The judge's order came after news organizations, including the AP, sought to unseal the documents, and two days after the AP published portions of the documents that were verified with a law enforcement official.
Aldrich, 22, was arrested in June 2021 on allegations of making a threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. The documents describe how Aldrich told the frightened grandparents about firearms and bomb-making material in the grandparents' basement and vowed not to let them interfere with plans for Aldrich to be "the next mass killer" and "go out in a blaze."
Aldrich -- who uses they/them pronouns and is nonbinary, according to their attorneys -- holed up in their mother's home in a standoff with SWAT teams and warned about having armour-piercing rounds and a determination to "go to the end." Investigators later searched the mother's and grandparents' houses and found and seized handguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armour, magazines, a gas mask and a 12-gallon tub with explosive chemicals.
The tub had bags with an estimated 113 pounds (51 kilograms) of ammonium nitrate and packets of aluminum powder that are explosive when combined, the documents show.
The bags were labelled "Tannerite," a brand of legal exploding targets used for sighting rifles, documents show. The unregulated material has been used in bombings and attacks, including in 2016 with bombs placed in New York City and New Jersey. The Las Vegas gunman who killed 58 people in 2017 suspect had 50 pounds (23 kilograms) of Tannerite in his car.
A sheriff's report said there had been prior calls to law enforcement referring to Aldrich's "escalating homicidal behaviour" but did not elaborate. A sheriff's office spokesperson did not immediately provide more information.
The grandparents' call to 911 led to the suspect's arrest, and Aldrich was booked into jail on suspicion of felony menacing and kidnapping. But after their bond was set at $1 million, Aldrich's mother and grandparents sought to lower the bond, which was reduced to $100,000 with conditions including therapy.
The case was dropped when attempts to serve the family members with subpoenas to testify against Aldrich failed, according to Allen. Both grandparents moved out of state, complicating the subpoena process, Allen said.
Grandmother Pamela Pullen said through an attorney that there was a subpoena in her mailbox, but it was never handed to her personally or served properly, documents show.
"At the end of the day, they weren't going to testify against Andy," Xavier Kraus, a former friend and neighbour of Aldrich, told the AP.
Kraus said he had text messages from Aldrich's mother saying she and the suspect were "hiding from somebody." He later found out the family had been dodging subpoenas. Aldrich's "words were, `They got nothing. There's no evidence,"' Kraus said.
A protective order against the suspect that was in place until July 5 prevented Aldrich from possessing firearms, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Soon after the charges were dropped, Aldrich began boasting that they had regained access to firearms, Kraus said, adding that Aldrich had shown him two assault-style rifles, body armour and incendiary rounds.
Aldrich "was really excited about it," Kraus said, and slept with a rifle nearby under a blanket.
Relatives of Aldrich's grandmother said after the suspect's 2021 arrest that she had recently given Aldrich $30,000, "much of which went to his purchase of two 3D printers -- on which he was making guns," according to documents in the case.
Aldrich's statements in the bomb case raised questions about whether authorities could have used Colorado's "red flag" law to seize weapons from the suspect.
El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder released a statement Thursday saying there was no need to ask for a red flag order because Aldrich's weapons had already been seized as part of the arrest and Aldrich couldn't buy new ones.
The sheriff also rejected the idea that he could have asked for a red flag order after the case was dismissed. The bombing case was too old to argue there was danger in the near future, Elder said, and the evidence was sealed a month after the dismissal and could not be used.
"There was no legal mechanism" to take guns following the case dismissal, the sheriff said.
Under Colorado law, records are automatically sealed when a case is dropped and defendants are not prosecuted, as happened in Aldrich's 2021 case. Once sealed, officials cannot acknowledge that the records exist, and the process to unseal the documents initially happens behind closed doors with no docket to follow and an unnamed judge.
Chittum said the "profound" public interest in the case outweighed Aldrich's privacy rights. The judge added that scrutiny of judicial cases is "foundational to our system of government."
During Thursday's hearing, Aldrich sat at the defence table looking straight ahead or down at times and did not appear to show any reaction when their mother's lawyer asked that the case remain sealed.
Aldrich was formally charged Tuesday with 305 criminal counts, including hate crimes and murder, in the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q, a sanctuary for the LGBTQ2S+ community in mostly conservative Colorado Springs.
Investigators say Aldrich entered just before midnight with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle and began shooting during a drag queen's birthday celebration. Patrons stopped the killing by wrestling the suspect to the ground and beating Aldrich into submission, witnesses said.
Seventeen people suffered gunshot wounds but survived, authorities said.
------
Mustian, Balsamo and Condon reported from New York, and Bedayn reported from Denver. Matthew Brown in Billings, Montana, contributed to this report. Bedayn is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Health Canada approves first bivalent booster for kids ages 5 to 11
Health Canada has approved a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster for use in children ages five to 11, which targets the original strain of the coronavirus and more recent variants.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
NATO chief fears Ukraine war could widen into bigger conflict
The head of NATO expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and NATO, according to an interview released Friday.
No decision on landfill search, Winnipeg Police Board considering outside help
Decisions on next steps in a potential search for the remains of two Indigenous women believed to be at a landfill outside Winnipeg are being worked through with the option of bringing in outside help.
Inside Biden's agonizing decision to take a deal that freed Brittney Griner but left Paul Whelan in Russia
Despite U.S. President Joe Biden's attempts to link WNBA star Brittney Griner's case to that of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine arrested on espionage charges in 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison two years later, it became plain that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not budge.
Tabloids fume, many in U.K. shrug over Harry and Meghan series
Britain's press erupted in outrage Friday at Prince Harry and Meghan's documentary series, which lambasts the U.K. media over its treatment of the royal couple.
Steep surcharges for mailing parcels may dampen holiday spirits
Canadians and small businesses sending parcels this holiday season may be surprised to see a steep surcharge on domestic shipping due to the high price of diesel.
Ontario hospital considers hiring unvaccinated nurses, health-care workers to combat staffing shortage
As hospitals across Ontario battle a surge in respiratory illnesses, ER closures, and long-wait times, one is considering hiring unvaccinated health-care workers, who say they’re eager to help ease staffing shortages.
Canada needs to overhaul how it handles stalking, harassment cases: experts
CTVNews.ca speaks with victims of stalking and harassment, and with advocates and legal experts who are calling on Canada to overhaul how it handles these cases from the police, to courts, and to the communities we live in.
Canada
-
No decision on landfill search, Winnipeg Police Board considering outside help
Decisions on next steps in a potential search for the remains of two Indigenous women believed to be at a landfill outside Winnipeg are being worked through with the option of bringing in outside help.
-
Ontario hospital considers hiring unvaccinated nurses, health-care workers to combat staffing shortage
As hospitals across Ontario battle a surge in respiratory illnesses, ER closures, and long-wait times, one is considering hiring unvaccinated health-care workers, who say they’re eager to help ease staffing shortages.
-
No criminal charges to be laid in fatal July 2020 rollover on Columbia Icefield: RCMP
No criminal charges will be laid in connection to the rollover of an icefield tour bus in the Rocky Mountains which killed three passengers and injured 14 others.
-
Premiers to hold virtual news conference
Canada's premiers plan to meet virtually today, a month after talks with the federal government on health-care funding ended without an agreement.
-
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
-
N.B. issues warning to public after 9 sudden drug-related deaths
New Brunswick Health is warning the public about a dangerous drug known as bromazolam after several recent deaths in the province.
World
-
German coup plot fuelled by conspiracy claims, COVID measures
German officials say they expect more people to be detained in connection with an alleged far-right plan to topple the government that saw 25 people rounded up Wednesday, including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a judge.
-
NATO chief fears Ukraine war could widen into bigger conflict
The head of NATO expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and NATO, according to an interview released Friday.
-
Idaho student killings investigation receives overwhelming amount of tips, white sedan being sought
The investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students has received an overwhelming amount of tips related to their search for a white sedan seen near the crime scene around the time of the deaths last month, police said Friday.
-
City of Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of George Floyd's killing
The city of Minneapolis has decided to buy the boarded-up Speedway gas station at the intersection where George Floyd was killed by police and turn it into a racial justice healing center and permanent memorial for the Black man.
-
Club Q shooter's 2021 bomb case dropped, family uncooperative
The Colorado Springs LGBTQ2S+ nightclub shooter had charges dropped in a 2021 bomb threat case after family members who were terrorized in the incident refused to cooperate, according to the district attorney and unsealed court documents.
-
67 journalists, media workers killed on the job this year, an increase says report
Russia's war in Ukraine, chaos in Haiti and rising violence by criminal groups in Mexico contributed to a 30 per cent spike in the number of journalists killed doing their work in 2022 over the previous year, according to a new report released Friday.
Politics
-
RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
-
MPs want to hear from witnesses on the government's assault-style gun definition
Seven members of a parliamentary committee studying the Liberal gun bill have requested two special meetings to hear from witnesses on the government's proposed definition of an assault-style firearm.
-
Liberal minister presents bill aimed at protecting child-care system from future governments
The federal Liberal government has presented a new bill aimed at enshrining in law their commitment to the Canada-wide early learning and child-care system, and the long-term funding needed to maintain it. The minister responsible said the legislation is needed in-part to ensure that the nationwide system being can't easily be scrapped by a future federal government.
Health
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves first bivalent booster for kids ages 5 to 11
Health Canada has approved a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster for use in children ages five to 11, which targets the original strain of the coronavirus and more recent variants.
-
N.B. issues warning to public after 9 sudden drug-related deaths
New Brunswick Health is warning the public about a dangerous drug known as bromazolam after several recent deaths in the province.
-
Ontario hospital considers hiring unvaccinated nurses, health-care workers to combat staffing shortage
As hospitals across Ontario battle a surge in respiratory illnesses, ER closures, and long-wait times, one is considering hiring unvaccinated health-care workers, who say they’re eager to help ease staffing shortages.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. keeps eye on China's space activities for potential risks
The U.S. is closely monitoring Chinese activities that potentially threaten American assets in space as debris rapidly accumulates in low Earth orbit, the head of United States military operations in space said Friday.
-
Japan to jointly develop new fighter jet with U.K., Italy
Japan announced Friday that it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy as it looks to expand defence cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States. The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet will replace the aging fleet of F-2s that Japan previously developed with the United States.
-
SpaceX gives rival's internet satellites ride to orbit
SpaceX launched internet satellites for a competitor Thursday, stepping in to help after the London-based OneWeb company halted its flights with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.
Entertainment
-
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, here's what that means
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
-
Tabloids fume, many in U.K. shrug over Harry and Meghan series
Britain's press erupted in outrage Friday at Prince Harry and Meghan's documentary series, which lambasts the U.K. media over its treatment of the royal couple.
-
Jennifer Lawrence draws criticism over comment about female action heroes
Jennifer Lawrence shared her thoughts on the history of female-led action movies in a new interview, but the 'Hunger Games' star is getting some flak for not quite getting it right.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, boosted by gains in tech and metals
Canada's main stock index edged up in late-morning trading on gains in the technology and metal sectors. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 61.39 points at 20,030.58.
-
Inflation largely reflects global, foreign supply challenges, Scotiabank reports
A new inflation report by Scotiabank warns that well over half of cost increases observed in Canada reflect global supply challenges, impacting inflation expectations and monetary policies.
-
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips
As inflation continues to take its toll, some Canadians may also start taking a closer look at their spending habits. In 2019, only around half of Canadians said they had a budget, according to a survey by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.
Lifestyle
-
30-year-old Toronto man in shock after huge Lotto Max win
A 30-year-old Toronto man is still in disbelief after huge Lotto Max win.
-
Canada’s 100 'most beloved' restaurants in 2022: OpenTable
A new list by OpenTable shows the 100 "most beloved" Canadian restaurants in 2022, based on more than one million reviews.
-
'It all started with one': Sask. woman shares collection of more than 600 nutcrackers
A Saskatchewan woman has accumulated more than 600 nutcracker decorations of all shapes and sizes, over almost 20 years.
Sports
-
Brittney Griner back home in U.S. after Russian prisoner swap
Brittney Griner returned to the United States early Friday, nearly 10 months after the basketball star's detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm.
-
Portugal coach: Ronaldo did not threaten to leave World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo did not threaten to leave the World Cup after being dropped from the starting lineup to play Switzerland in the round of 16, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said Friday.
-
Russia may join sports events in Asia ahead of 2024 Olympics
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach welcomed a "creative" plan Friday to allow athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus to join competitions in Asia after more than nine months of isolation from most Olympic sports following the invasion of Ukraine.
Autos
-
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped today to 143 cents.
-
Chinese airline receives first domestic long-range jetliner
A Chinese airline on Friday became the first customer to take delivery of a long-range jetliner produced by a state-owned manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus, state TV reported.
-
Hertz to pay $168M to settle over 95 per cent of wrongful theft, report claims
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said on Monday it will pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95 per cent of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.