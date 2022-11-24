Club Q owner: Shooting comes amid a new 'type of hate'

'Time was up': Takeaways from PMO staff testimony on Trudeau's decision to invoke Emergencies Act

On Thursday, a trio of top staffers in the Prime Minister's Office testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act. Chief of Staff Katie Telford, Deputy Chief of Staff Brian Clow, and Director of Policy John Brodhead took the stand as a panel, testifying about the roles they played during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and as senior officials were examining what options they had to address the Ottawa occupation and border blockades.

The co-owner of the Colorado Springs gay nightclub where a shooter turned a drag queen's birthday celebration into a massacre said he thinks the shooting that killed five people and injured 17 others is a reflection of anti-LGBTQ2S+ sentiment that has evolved from prejudice to incitement.

