

CTVNews.ca Staff





Video released by authorities in the Netherlands shows a cyclist crossing a rail line as a fast-moving passenger train approaches.

In the video, a cyclist is seen approaching an unguarded rail crossing, where a series of thin barriers are the only thing keeping people away from the tracks.

The cyclist waits at the barriers as a freight train passes by, then begins to cross – missing a passenger train coming from the other direction by less than one second.

The video was released by Dutch rail agency ProRail, which calls the close call a warning about the potential danger of unguarded crossings. According to the agency, three people have been killed at unguarded crossings this year.