Close call between passenger train, Dutch cyclist caught on camera
Dutch rail agency ProRail released a video showing a cyclist narrowly avoiding being hit by a passenger train. (ProRail / YouTube)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 8:25AM EST
Video released by authorities in the Netherlands shows a cyclist crossing a rail line as a fast-moving passenger train approaches.
In the video, a cyclist is seen approaching an unguarded rail crossing, where a series of thin barriers are the only thing keeping people away from the tracks.
The cyclist waits at the barriers as a freight train passes by, then begins to cross – missing a passenger train coming from the other direction by less than one second.
The video was released by Dutch rail agency ProRail, which calls the close call a warning about the potential danger of unguarded crossings. According to the agency, three people have been killed at unguarded crossings this year.