Climate protesters arrested over spraying orange paint over Stonehenge monument

Canada to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group
Canada will list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist group.
Two climate protesters who sprayed orange paint on the ancient Stonehenge monument in southern England were arrested Wednesday after two bystanders appeared to intervene and stop them.
The latest act by Just Stop Oil was quickly condemned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as a "disgraceful act of vandalism." Labour leader Keir Starmer, his main opponent in the election next month, called the group "pathetic" and said the damage was "outrageous."
The incident came just a day before thousands are expected to gather at the roughtly 4,500-year-old stone circle to celebrate the summer solstice -- the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
English Heritage, which manages the site, said it was "extremely upsetting" and said curators were investigating the damage. Just Stop Oil said the paint was made of cornstarch and would dissolve in the rain.
Video released by the group showed a man it identified as Rajan Naidu, 73, unleash a fog of orange from a fire extinguisher-style paint sprayer at one of the vertical stones.
As voices can be heard yelling "stop," a person wearing a ballcap and raincoat ran up and grabbed Naidu's arm and tried to pull him away from the monument. A man in a blue shirt joined in and wrestled the paint sprayer away.
The second protester, identified as Niamh Lynch, 21, managed to spray three stones before the first bystander in the hat stopped her.
Wiltshire Police said the pair were arrested on suspicion of damaging one of the world's most famous prehistoric monuments and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Stonehenge was built on the flat lands of Salisbury Plain in stages starting 5,000 years ago, with the unique stone circle erected in the late Neolithic period about 2,500 B.C.
Just Stop Oil is one of many environmental groups around Europe that have received attention -- and blowback -- for disrupting sporting events, splashing paint and food on famous works of art and interrupting traffic to draw attention to global warming.
The group said it acted in response to the Labour Party's recent election manifesto. Labour has said that if it wins the election on July 4, it would not issue further licenses for oil and gas exploration. Just Stop Oil backs the moratorium but said it is not enough.
In a statement, the group said Labour, which is leading in polls and widely expected by pundits and politicians to lead the next government, needs to go further and sign a treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.
"Continuing to burn coal, oil and gas will result in the death of millions," the group said in a statement.
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
The Bank of Canada's governing council thought about waiting until July to lower interest rates but ultimately decided to cut earlier, the central bank's summary of deliberations reveals.
Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.
Rishi Sunak is forecast to become the first sitting British prime minister to lose their own parliamentary seat at an election, a Savanta opinion poll showed.
Italy's coast guard was searching by sea and from the air on Thursday for dozens of people missing when a boat capsized and partially sank earlier this week in the perilous central Mediterranean, officials said.
Justin Timberlake has many fans, along with a few haters. The latter of whom probably aren't crying a river for the pop singer right now.
Health Minister Mark Holland says he hopes to launch a national pharmacare program by April 1, 2025.
As reports of avian flu circulate south of the border, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has released the latest results from its national testing program.
As Central and Eastern Canada brace for the year's first heat wave, medical experts are warning of the particular health risks faced by people taking medications that can alter the body's response to extreme temperatures.
Two veteran astronauts will extend their stay on the International Space Station as teams on the ground work to better understand issues with the Boeing-built spacecraft that carried them to orbit.
It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.
Scientists have discovered a 246 million-year-old marine reptile fossil, the oldest of its kind to be found in the Southern Hemisphere, shining a new light on the early evolution of marine mammals.
Justin Timberlake was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney.
Canadian pop superstar says living with stiff person syndrome was a battle, though she didn't feel alone.
Canadian consumers are increasingly expecting more when it comes to the quality of 5G performance and are placing blame on providers when an internet connection is spotty, a researcher says.
Of the eight billion people on the planet, the number of serious barf bag collectors is just north of 100, according to notable members of their ranks. Not statistically significant, but significantly more than one might guess.
A new survey by HelloSafe shows that more Canadians are planning to take vacation this year compared to last, but there’s still a division on how exactly people will spend their time.
The intersection of kids and screen time is causing quite a stir among parents, experts and even the U.S. Surgeon General (who wants social media apps labeled) these days.
When your team is already down three games in the Stanley Cup final series and a single loss would mean the dream of a championship victory parade is over, it's understandable that anxiety for Edmonton Oilers fans is through the roof.
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
Willie Mays, the electrifying 'Say Hey Kid' whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball's greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93.
There may be connections between vehicle thefts and recent visits made to body shops in Canada, according to some victims. Have you been a victim of car theft? What were the circumstances? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
A rare blue lobster found by an 82-year-old Nova Scotia fisherman has been returned to the water.
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
A Grade 12 student in Waterloo, Ont. is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
A coalition of drug user advocacy groups is taking the federal government to court, claiming the decision to recriminalize public drug possession in British Columbia puts users at increased risk of death.
For Canadians thinking about leaving their province, B.C. appears to be a top destination, according to a recent poll.
Redevelopment has rendered four homes in Coquitlam that were built just eight years ago obsolete. Instead of being demolished, however, the houses have been saved from the wrecking ball, and will soon be floated up the Fraser River to a community in need.
The TTC says there is no service on a large stretch of King Street heading into the Wednesday afternoon rush hour after a streetcar derailed.
Calgary businesses whose workflow has run dry under the current restrictions related to a water main repair have been given a break by the city.
Alberta’s population continues to grow, adding nearly 50,000 people in the first quarter of 2024. The province’s growth continues to be fuelled by inter-provincial migration.
The Calgary Flames have traded goalie Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a first-round pick and defenceman Kevin Bahl.
Ottawa motorists will have to pay $4 an hour to park at on-street meters in the ByWard Market, downtown, on Preston Street in Little Italy and along sections of Bank Street starting this summer, as part of changes to the city's on-street parking rates.
The City of Ottawa is extending the swimming hours at six outdoor pools today and Thursday as the 'heat dome' is expected to bring temperatures of 34 C this afternoon. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, saying the "prolonged heat event" will continue through Thursday with "dangerously hot and humid conditions" expected.
A construction worker is dead after falling from a work site in downtown Montreal. The incident happened at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on Phillips Square near Cathcart Street.
An air-conditioning company in Montreal says it is unable to call its clients back after a truck ran into its telephone and internet lines on Wednesday. According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident happened at 9:46 a.m. on Paré Street in the Town of Mount Royal.
Moving when you're a tenant has become a real obstacle course, according to the Quebec housing and tenants' rights group RCLALQ, which warns that the approach advocated by governments to building more housing won't make it any easier for people looking for an affordable place to live.
A motorcyclist died in a collision in east Edmonton late Tuesday night.
WestJet has started cancelling some flights across the country, including Edmonton, as its aircraft maintenance engineers (AME) and tech ops staff prepare to walk off the job.
High temperatures for many communities in the Maritimes are forecast to reach near the standing records on Wednesday.
The New Brunswick RCMP says a Fredericton man’s disappearance has been deemed suspicious and its Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.
Police say they are looking for witnesses after fatal incident involving a gas-powered bicycle in Tupperville, N.S., Monday afternoon.
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
Thompson RCMP is calling for information as officers investigate the homicide of a man found critically injured early Saturday morning.
A Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) service centre is closed following an overnight fire.
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a crash over the weekend near Regina was fatal.
Saskatchewan's population has again reached an all time high.
The City of Moose Jaw's proposed landfill location has been rejected by the city's neighbouring rural municipality (RM).
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
A community drug alert is in effect after a disturbing number of suspected drug-related deaths in less than a week.
Waterloo regional police are investigating a crash in the area of Frobisher Drive in Waterloo.
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.
A father son duo from Saskatoon are set to appear on season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.
A 38-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is charged with criminal negligence and child abandonment after police found two young kids home alone following a 911 call.
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
Initial reports indicated the worker fell from the top of this structure around 8:30 this morning. According to Elgin OPP, the 19-year-old victim suffered serious injuries.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews responded the intersection of Wonderland Road and Oxford Street after a 911 call for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
A cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in east London.
A busy area in Barrie was closed, and several nearby buildings were evacuated on Wednesday for a police investigation.
Construction on what will be Simcoe County's largest long-term care facility is moving forward as planned.
Police charged a 32-year-old woman with arson after investigating a fire at a homeless encampment in Alliston.
Essex County OPP say a man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after police seized $365,000 in drugs.
At-risk young individuals facing housing security and homelessness in Windsor will now have a new place to go for support.
Special Investigations Unit Director Joseph Martino says he has reasonable grounds to believe a Windsor Police Service officer committed criminal offences related to sexual assault allegations in Windsor.
Two people were rushed to hospital Wednesday morning, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed a section of highway in Nanaimo, B.C.
The company behind a natural gas project near Squamish, B.C., has withdrawn its application for a local permit to house workers in a converted cruise ship, and is instead pressing ahead on the basis of a provincial order.
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
With summer nearing, many will be finding ways to beat the heat, including taking a float down the Oldman River, and that has Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) refreshing their water skills.
Lethbridge police are investigating reports of a cougar near a residential community on Tuesday morning.
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
A 46-year-old has been charged after the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service received reports someone was threatening their officers and court staff online.
Two teenagers, ages 15 and 16, have been charged after two adults were victims of a random assault in which they were kicked and bitten.
A 38-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is charged with criminal negligence and child abandonment after police found two young kids home alone following a 911 call.
Police say first responders pulled the body of a 59-year-old man from the water off Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula on Tuesday, after he didn't return home from a fishing trip.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
