

The Associated Press





BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Protesters opposed to proposed austerity measures clashed with police outside Argentina's Congress on Wednesday as lawmakers discussed next year's budget.

Dozens of people threw rocks while police in riot gear responded with rubber bullets and water cannons. Local television said that at least nine people have detained but there were no confirmed reports on injuries.

The session in the lower house was temporarily suspended after some lawmakers scuffled and exchanged insults.

The protest was organized by labour unions and includes teachers and other workers. They are against a budget plan that includes tax hikes, government cuts and other austerity measures aimed at eliminating the fiscal deficit next year.

President Mauricio Macri made this commitment as part of a $57.1 billion bailout package with the International Monetary Fund.

Macri is trying to halt economic turmoil that has sharply depreciated the Argentine peso. His government's decision to lay off thousands of workers and slash some subsidies has sent utility bills and transportations costs soaring and fueled labour unrest.

South America's second-largest economy has also been badly hit by drought that has damaged crop yields in the vital agricultural sector. Argentines also continue to lose purchasing power to an annual inflation of more than 40 per cent.