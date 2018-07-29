Claim that Sean Spicer used racial slur is false: lawyer
In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017, file photo, then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer smiles as he answers a question during a briefing at the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, July 29, 2018 12:55PM EDT
NEW YORK -- A lawyer for Sean Spicer says an accusation that the former White House press secretary used a racial slur to describe a black student while in high school is false.
Attorney Michael Bowe says in emails to The Associated Press on Saturday night and Sunday that the allegation is false and defamatory.
It emerged when a man confronted Spicer at a book signing in Rhode Island on Friday in an encounter that local newspapers captured on video. The man, whom the newspapers identified as Alex Lombard, said Spicer used the epithet and tried to fight him while they attended Portsmouth Abbey School. A security guard then led Lombard away.
Before Spicer's lawyer responded, Spicer's publicist on Saturday called the claim outrageous and said Spicer didn't remember the man or any such incident.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Death toll from Greece wildfire at 91, making it Europe's deadliest in a century
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe emerges, rejects ruling party in election
- Pakistani official: Jailed former PM Nawaz Sharif hospitalized
- Strong quake hits Indonesian island, killing at least 14
- Mali votes in presidential election amid insecurity