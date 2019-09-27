City to pay Stormy Daniels US$450,000 over strip club arrest
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 2:47PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio's capital city has reached a US$450,000 settlement with Stormy Daniels over the porn actress' arrest at a strip club last year.
Her federal defamation lawsuit against several Columbus officers alleged officers conspired to retaliate against her over her claims that she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president.
City attorney's office spokeswoman Meredith Tucker says the agreement was reached after mediation Friday with all parties agreeing the figure was fair "given the facts and circumstances involved."
A message was left with an attorney for Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.
Daniels was arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching an undercover officer. Prosecutors later dropped charges.
An internal police review determined her arrest was improper but not planned in advance or politically motivated.
