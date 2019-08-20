City sues to remove Confederate monument, citing free speech
his July 19, 2019, file photo shows Norfolk's Confederate monument in the middle of downtown on East Main Street in Norfolk, Va. (Sarah Holm/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Ben Finley, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 3:52PM EDT
NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia's second largest city is suing the state in an attempt to remove an 80-foot (24-meter) Confederate monument from its downtown.
The city of Norfolk's suit was filed Monday in federal court and targets a Virginia law that prevents the removal of war memorials.
The suit claims the city's free speech rights are being violated because it's being forced to project a message it no longer supports. The 1907 monument was erected at a time when the South was being romanticized and slavery was de-emphasized.
Council members voted in 2017 to move the monument to a cemetery.
University of Virginia law professor Richard Schragger said Norfolk is employing a relatively novel and untested legal strategy in federal court. The main legal question is whether cities have free speech rights.