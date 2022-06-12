ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began

Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route

Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday. Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.

  • WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals

    The head of the World Trade Organization predicted a 'bumpy and rocky' road as the trade body opened its highest-level meeting in 4.5 years Sunday, with issues like pandemic preparedness, food insecurity against the backdrop of Russia's war in Ukraine and overfishing of the world's seas on the agenda.

    WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks before the opening of the 12th Ministerial Conference at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland on June 12, 2022. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

  • ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began

    U.S. survivors of sexual assault in church settings and their advocates have been calling on churches for years to admit the extent of abuse in their midst and to implement reforms. In 2017 that movement acquired the hashtag #ChurchToo, derived from the wider #MeToo movement, which called out sexual predators in many sectors of society.

    The facade of St. Michael Archangel Catholic Church is illuminated at night on April 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

  • In Jan. 6 cases, one judge stands out as the toughest punisher

    As the number of people sentenced for crimes in the Jan. 6 insurrection nears 200, an Associated Press analysis of sentencing data shows that some judges are divided over how to punish the rioters, particularly for the low-level misdemeanors arising from the attack.

