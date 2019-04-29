

The Associated Press





COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- The Catholic church in Sri Lanka says the government should crack down on Islamists with more vigour "as if on war footing" in the aftermath of the Easter bombings.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, said the church may not be able to stop people from taking the law into their own hands unless the government conducts a more thorough investigation and prevents further attacks.

The cardinal said Monday he is not satisfied in the manner in which the government has done its investigations so far. Ranjith told reporters, "All the security forces should be involved and function as if on war footing."

More than 250 people died in the blasts targeting worshippers in three churches and in three luxury hotels.