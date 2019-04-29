Church wants more vigorous crackdown on Sri Lankan Islamists
In this Thursday, April 25, 2019 file photo, Catholic nuns stand with a relative of a victim of Easter Sunday's bomb blast at St. Sebastian Church, at a mass burial site in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Roughly 250 people died in six coordinated suicide bombings that ripped through Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 3:08AM EDT
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- The Catholic church in Sri Lanka says the government should crack down on Islamists with more vigour "as if on war footing" in the aftermath of the Easter bombings.
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, said the church may not be able to stop people from taking the law into their own hands unless the government conducts a more thorough investigation and prevents further attacks.
The cardinal said Monday he is not satisfied in the manner in which the government has done its investigations so far. Ranjith told reporters, "All the security forces should be involved and function as if on war footing."
More than 250 people died in the blasts targeting worshippers in three churches and in three luxury hotels.