Church officials: Church of the Holy Sepulchre to remain closed
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of the Holy Land Theofilos III, center, stands outside the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 1:14PM EST
JERUSALEM - Leaders of the two largest Christian sects in Jerusalem say the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built at the traditional site of Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection, will remain closed indefinitely to protest an Israeli attempt to tax their properties in the holy city.
The protest has shuttered one of Jerusalem's most venerable and popular holy sites.
Both Greek Orthodox and Roman Catholic representatives said they were blindsided by the decision and accused Jerusalem's mayor, Nir Barkat, of disrupting a longstanding status quo.
"They are serious," said Anna Koulouris, a spokeswoman for the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate. "They really want to see something change before they think about reopening the doors."
Barkat's office says the order doesn't apply to churches. But he says "commercial buildings" should not be exempt, regardless of ownership.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Church officials: Church of the Holy Sepulchre to remain closed
- Spectre of one-man rule looms as China lifts Xi's term limit
- Right town, wrong state: Mass. firefighters respond to choking teen in Mich.
- School to close for church ceremony featuring AR-15 rifles
- Trump: Turn the nation's grief into action on violence