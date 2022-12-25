Christmas Eve shooting at U.K. pub leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded
A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men, police said Sunday.
The Merseyside Police force said it was investigating the 11:50 p.m. Saturday shooting at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey as a murder case. Police have not detained any suspects.
"This investigation is in the very early stages, and we understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that has happened just before Christmas Day in a busy venue full of young people," Detective Superintendent David McCaughrean said.
The woman died at a hospital "with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound," the police force said in a statement. Along with the three men wounded, several people were injured, according to the statement.
Investigators were seeking witnesses as well as cellphone video and closed circuit television footage to figure out what happened, McCaughrean said.
"We believe that the gunman left the pub car park in a dark coloured vehicle, possibly a dark coloured Mercedes shortly after the shooting, and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw this to contact us immediately," he said.
The minister of a nearby church told Britain's Press Association news agency that the shooting will come as a shock to local residents because of where the pub is located.
"We've got a lot of young people, families in that area. The Lighthouse is central in that community," Jeffrey Hughes, minister of the United Reformed Church, said.
Hughes said his church's Christmas morning service would not be "as much a celebration as it was going to be" because of the upsetting news.
The violence "shows us that even though we celebrate Christmas, we're still very far from those ideals (of peace) as a society," he told PA.
Gun violence is comparatively rare in Britain, where most police officers do not carry guns.
A fatal shooting at a pub in eastern England on Friday night resulted in the arrest of a 44-year-old man, the Essex Police force said.
The suspect was charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a bladed article in a public place following the death of another man at the Lamb and Lion pub in Westcliff-on-Sea, police said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bus crash on B.C. highway sends 53 to hospital on Christmas Eve
Dozens of people have been hospitalized following a serious bus crash on a highway in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Christmas Eve.
Wintry, stormy conditions persist into Christmas Day in parts of Canada
Thousands of Canadians hoping to travel for Christmas Day festivities remain stuck as winter storm conditions forced the cancellation of planes and trains and stretched into a third straight day in some areas.
King Charles salutes late Queen Elizabeth II, public workers in speech
King Charles III has evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in his first Christmas message as monarch.
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
Russia ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine: Putin
Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Sunday.
Millions in U.S. hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm
Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.
China's COVID-19 surge might spawn a new coronavirus mutant
Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world? The country of 1.4 billion has largely abandoned its "zero COVID" policy and while scientists don't know for sure, they worry that might happen.
5 Christmas traditions from around the world you may not know
From carolling horse skulls to buckets of fried chicken, here are five Christmas traditions from around the world that you may not know.
Some Ukrainians move up Christmas to part ways with Russia
Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do the Russians. But not this year, or at least not all of them. Some Orthodox Ukrainians have decided to observe Christmas on Dec. 25, like many Christians around the world.
Canada
-
Wintry, stormy conditions persist into Christmas Day in parts of Canada
Thousands of Canadians hoping to travel for Christmas Day festivities remain stuck as winter storm conditions forced the cancellation of planes and trains and stretched into a third straight day in some areas.
-
Bus crash on B.C. highway sends 53 to hospital on Christmas Eve
Dozens of people have been hospitalized following a serious bus crash on a highway in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Christmas Eve.
-
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
-
More than 100 stranded travellers find refuge overnight in Chatham, Ont. Walmart during snowstorm
With blizzard conditions closing roads across the region Friday, dozens of stranded travellers are grateful they found refuge overnight at Walmart in Chatham. For Chatham resident Randy Morton, a simple trip to the store to buy pet food turned into an experience he'll never forget.
-
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
-
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
World
-
Millions in U.S. hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm
Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.
-
Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor
The suspect detained over the killing of three Kurdish people in Paris told investigators of his "hatred of foreigners," the Paris prosecutor said on Sunday.
-
Russia ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine: Putin
Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Sunday.
-
King Charles salutes late Queen Elizabeth II, public workers in speech
King Charles III has evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in his first Christmas message as monarch.
-
Read the full transcript of King Charles III's Christmas message
King Charles III delivered his first Christmas message as monarch on Sunday.
-
U.S. warns of possible attack at Marriott hotel in Islamabad amid security fears
The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday warned its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan's capital as the city was already on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week.
Politics
-
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
-
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
-
Whistleblower group criticizes federal review of wrongdoing disclosure regime
An advocacy group for those who reveal wrongdoing says it cannot support a new task force looking at the federal whistleblowing regime because it lacks someone with "lived experience" as an actual whistleblower.
Health
-
alpha brand plant-based breakfast sandwiches, burritos recalled over undeclared milk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall for alpha brand plant-based products because they contain milk that is not listed on the label.
-
Millions have the same 'bendy body' disease as my daughter. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?
One day in July 2021, my then 15-year-old daughter Poppy stumbled and fell while walking down some stairs, grazing her knee. It wasn't a serious wound, but over the weeks it didn't heal. I took Poppy to doctors who conducted tests, but they couldn't find out what was wrong with her. Then, in October, a breakthrough.
-
With eating disorders on the rise in Canada, experts break down common myths
As more Canadians are diagnosed with eating disorders, experts say stereotypes and common myths circulating on social media play a role in misinforming the public about the impact these disorders have on people and children.
Sci-Tech
-
A 15-tonne meteorite crashed in Africa. Now 2 new minerals have been found in it
Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a meteorite weighing 15.2 metric tonnes.
-
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
-
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
Entertainment
-
Former child star pleads not guilty to assault charges
Former child star Orlando Brown has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Lima, Ohio.
-
Maxi Jazz, lead singer of British band Faithless, dies at 65
The lead singer of British electronic band Faithless, Maxi Jazz, has died at the age of 65.
-
Canadian authors Kate Beaton, Emily St. John Mandel make Obama's best books list
Former U.S. president Barack Obama has included works by Canadians Kate Beaton and Emily St. John Mandel on his list of favourite books of the year.
Business
-
-
Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after Reuters report
Twitter Inc. has restored a feature that promotes suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users looking up certain content, after coming under pressure from some users and consumer safety groups over its removal.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Elon Musk's Twitter obsession isn't the core reason for Tesla stock's plunge
A popular misconception has emerged about Elon Musk and Tesla: The megabillionaire's love affair with Twitter is the main reason Tesla shares have lost so much value this year. But Tesla's steep stock selloff this week proved that the problems at Musk's car company go well beyond Twitter.
Lifestyle
-
5 Christmas traditions from around the world you may not know
From carolling horse skulls to buckets of fried chicken, here are five Christmas traditions from around the world that you may not know.
-
The year's top health-related Google searches reveal people want to be healthier and happier
This month, Google released its annual "Year in Search" list to show which terms saw the highest spikes over the past year. Here's a breakdown of 2022 in Google searches and some ways to address these topics going into 2023.
-
Nurse becomes a living organ donor for her mom -- twice
Marzena Stasieluk needed a new kidney. She'd been diagnosed with kidney disease in 2015, and ultimately needed dialysis, a grueling process where a machine did the work her kidneys could no longer do. Her daughter Jennifer, a nurse, stepped up.
Sports
-
World junior hockey championship held in Canada in shadow of scandal
The world junior hockey championship will be held in Canada the next two weeks, shadowed by Hockey Canada's handling of explosive sexual assault allegations.
-
'French didn't mention this': World Cup final referee hits back over Argentina goal
The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood.
-
Pele's family gathers at hospital in Sao Paulo
Family members of Brazilian soccer great Pele are gathering at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo where the 82-year-old global icon has been since the end of November.
Autos
-
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here's some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.