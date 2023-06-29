Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 95

FILE - Christine King Farris, sister of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at the King holiday commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, the church where King preached, Jan. 19, 2015, in Atlanta. Farris, the last living sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., has died Thursday, June 29, 2023, according to her niece, the Rev. Bernice King. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) FILE - Christine King Farris, sister of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at the King holiday commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, the church where King preached, Jan. 19, 2015, in Atlanta. Farris, the last living sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., has died Thursday, June 29, 2023, according to her niece, the Rev. Bernice King. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans

Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social