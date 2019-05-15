

CTVNews.ca staff





A meeting of global leaders and tech CEOs in Paris is the beginning of an "upward and outward push" to stop the spread of online hate and extremism, said John Kirton, the co-founder of the G7 Research Group.

The "Christchurch Call" summit, named after the city in New Zealand where 51 people died in a shooting streamed on Facebook in March, is being hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The meeting is laying the foundation for further talks at the G7 and G20 summits later in the year, said Kirton, who is also a professor of international relations at the Munk School of Global Affairs.

However, it is tech companies that will have to make the first move in restoring trust with the public, said Kirton. And they have "a lot of work to do."

