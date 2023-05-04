Chokehold killed man restrained by NYC subway passengers
A man who had been shouting at people aboard a New York City subway train died after fellow riders tackled him and one put him in a chokehold that lasted until his body went limp, according to police officials and video of the encounter.
Jordan Neely, 30, died from compression of the neck, the city's medical examiner determined Wednesday.
Neely is recognizable to some New Yorkers as a Michael Jackson impersonator who regularly danced in the Times Square transit hub. On Monday afternoon, he was yelling and pacing back and forth on an F train in Manhattan, witnesses and police said, when he was restrained by at least three people, including a U.S. Marine veteran who pulled one arm tightly around his neck.
Video of the altercation posted online by a freelance journalist showed the man lying beneath Neely, holding him in a headlock position for several minutes as Neely tried and failed to break free. A second passenger pinned Neely's arms while a third person held down his shoulder.
It was unclear why the group had moved to restrain him.
Neely, who is Black, lost consciousness during the struggle. EMTs and police arrived after the train stopped at a station. He was pronounced dead at a Manhattan hospital shortly after.
The 24-year-old Marine veteran, who appeared to be white, was taken into custody and released without charges. His name has not been released publicly.
The medical examiner's office classified Neely's death as a homicide and the manner as a chokehold, but noted that any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system.
The Manhattan district attorney's office said it is investigating.
"As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the Medical Examiner's report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records," read a statement from a spokesperson for the DA.
As news of Neely's death spread online, video of the encounter evoked strong reactions from New Yorkers and officials. Some described the act as a lethal overreaction to a person in the throes of mental illness and others defended the Marine veteran's actions.
A group of protesters gathered Wednesday afternoon in the station where Neely died to call for an arrest. Kyle Ishmael, a 38-year-old Harlem resident, said the video of the incident left him feeling "disgusted."
"I couldn't believe this was happening on my subway in my city that I grew up in," he said.
Neely's death comes amid a period of heightened public attention to both homelessness and mental illness on New York City's streets and subways. Following several high-profile incidents, including a shooting on a subway train that left 10 people wounded last year, Mayor Eric Adams promised to deploy additional police officers and mental health workers throughout the transit system.
The freelance journalist who recorded the incident, Juan Alberto Vazquez, told the New York Post that Neely was screaming "in an aggressive manner," and complaining of hunger and thirst. Neely did not physically attack anyone, Vazquez said, adding that the Marine veteran approached the man after he threw his jacket to the ground.
The video starts with Neely already on the subway car's floor, with the man's left arm around Neely's neck, locked into his other arm positioned against the man's head. A second man holds Neely's outstretched arm while pinning the other hand against his body. Neely is mostly still, but half a minute later tries to struggle out of the headlock. Eventually, he goes limp.
Dave Giffen, the executive director at Coalition for the Homeless, blamed city and state officials for an inadequate response to the mental health crisis -- and questioned why the Marine veteran was not facing criminal charges.
"The fact that someone who took the life of a distressed, mentally ill human being on a subway could be set free without facing any consequences is shocking," he said. "This is an absolute travesty that must be investigated immediately."
Those calls were echoed by several Democratic elected officials, who described the incident as a low point for the city. A spokesperson for the mayor touted his administration's investment in mental health initiatives, but declined to comment directly on Neely's death, noting, "There's a lot we don't know about what happened here."
Tribute videos posted online show a loyal fanbase who enjoyed crossing paths with Neely on their daily commutes. Some grew concerned when he went missing early last year, according to YouTube comments.
Jason Williams, an actor, recalled encountering Neely when he first moved to the city in 2007. Then a teenager, Neely was an agile Michael Jackson impersonator, Williams said, soliciting donations as he moonwalked through the subway and lip-synced to "Billie Jean."
"He embodied the hustle spirit of New York," Williams said. "He was a great performer and it's a real tragedy that he was killed so senselessly."
The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded in a statement that Neely's death be investigated as a potential case of manslaughter. Sharpton referenced the Bernhard Goetz case in 1984, in which a white gunman was convicted of a weapons offense after he shot four Black men on a subway train.
"We cannot end up back to a place where vigilantism is tolerable. It wasn't acceptable then and it cannot be acceptable now," Sharpton said.
Andre Zachery, Neely's father, told the New York Daily News that he had not seen his son in four years.
Zachery told the paper that Neely's mother also died violently. Christie Neely was strangled in New Jersey in 2007, according to news accounts at the time. Her body was found days later in a suitcase along a roadway. Neely, who was 14 when she died, testified against his mother's boyfriend at his murder trial.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
'Paper can't be a solution to plastic waste': Canadian environmentalists warn about the rise in single-use paper products
The prohibition of single-use plastic products is crucial to Canada's plan of achieving zero plastic waste by 2030, but with the ban, environmentalists are growing increasingly concerned about the amount of paper packaging being used in its place.
This May the Fourth, Carrie Fisher gets Walk of Fame star
Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a May the Fourth tribute to one of the "Star Wars" franchise's most beloved figures.
Senators aim to pass grocery rebate, health transfer Bill C-46 by May 12
For those wondering when they may be receiving their so-called 'grocery rebate' payments from the federal government, a plan has been proposed in the Senate that would see the bill implementing the benefit pass by May 12.
Bodies of 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The bodies of two Quebec firefighters who were swept away Monday during flooding have been found. The two missing volunteer firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Regis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen to carry Canada's flag at crowning of King Charles in London
Before Astronaut Jeremy Hansen gets a chance to wear Canada's colours on a flight around the moon next year, he is set to carry the Canadian flag at the coronation of the country's new King.
'Not my king': U.K. republicans want coronation to be the last
Republican activists have long struggled to build momentum to dislodge Britain's 1,000-year-old monarchy. But they see the coronation as a moment of opportunity.
Proposed Canadian grocery code lays out process to resolve disputes, impose sanctions
Efforts to craft a Canadian grocery code of conduct have reached a major milestone with a proposed final version that includes a process to resolve disputes and impose sanctions on systemic violators of the code.
Trudeau Foundation not used for foreign interference, PM's brother tells MPs
Testifying before a House committee Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother Alexandre 'Sacha' Trudeau insisted there has been 'no foreign interference, no possibility of interference, no intention or means of interference at or through the Trudeau Foundation.'
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
-
Bodies of 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The bodies of two Quebec firefighters who were swept away Monday during flooding have been found. The two missing volunteer firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Regis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
-
Health Canada recalls accessories for pacifiers, teethers due to choking hazard
Health Canada has recalled various accessories for pacifiers and teethers, saying they pose a choking hazard.
-
This Montreal restaurant is paying staff an $80,000 salary
Like many industries, the restaurant sector is rethinking how it's doing things and one Montreal eatery is offering attractive salaries
-
University of New Brunswick starts formal investigation into Trump ally's PhD
The University of New Brunswick has appointed three professors from other institutions to conduct a formal investigation into allegations of academic fraud against a former PhD student who is also a high-profile ally of former United States president Donald Trump.
-
Lawyer representing soccer players stuck in Afghanistan says the women fear they will be killed by Taliban
A lawyer representing a group of six Afghan nationals, including two soccer players who played on the Afghanistan women’s national soccer team, says the women fear that the Taliban will 'harm them' or 'kill them' if they are not brought to Canada.
World
-
London police preparing for largest one-day mobilization of officers seen in decades
Security is tightening in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in what will be the city's largest one-day mobilization of Metropolitan Police officers seen in decades, the force said on Wednesday.
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy expected to visit Int'l Criminal Court
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in the Netherlands on Thursday for a surprise visit to the city that is home to the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
UN humanitarian chief in Sudan, seeking guarantees on aid
The U.N.'s humanitarian chief arrived in Sudan's main seaport on Wednesday to seek guarantees for the safe passage of aid deliveries, as thousands of Sudanese and foreign nationals gathered there in hopes of fleeing the conflict-torn east African country.
-
Trump calls rape claim 'ridiculous' in video deposition
The infamous "Access Hollywood" video in which Donald Trump bragged about grabbing women sexually without asking was played Wednesday for a jury considering columnist E. Jean Carroll's claims that he raped her two decades before he became U.S. president.
-
'Not my king': U.K. republicans want coronation to be the last
Republican activists have long struggled to build momentum to dislodge Britain's 1,000-year-old monarchy. But they see the coronation as a moment of opportunity.
-
Ukraine denies Russian claim Kyiv sent drones to hit Kremlin
Russia claimed it foiled an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Kremlin early Wednesday, calling it an unsuccessful assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin and promising retaliation for what it termed a "terrorist" act. The Ukrainian president denied it, saying: "We don't attack Putin or Moscow."
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
-
Trudeau Foundation not used for foreign interference, PM's brother tells MPs
Testifying before a House committee Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother Alexandre 'Sacha' Trudeau insisted there has been 'no foreign interference, no possibility of interference, no intention or means of interference at or through the Trudeau Foundation.'
-
Senators aim to pass grocery rebate, health transfer Bill C-46 by May 12
For those wondering when they may be receiving their so-called 'grocery rebate' payments from the federal government, a plan has been proposed in the Senate that would see the bill implementing the benefit pass by May 12.
Health
-
The number of medically-assisted deaths in Canada's prisons a concern for some experts
Canada has performed nine medically assisted deaths among prisoners in the last seven years, more than any other country that tracks and records such data.
-
Lilly drug slows Alzheimer's progression by 35 per cent in trial
An experimental Alzheimer's drug developed by Eli Lilly and Co slowed cognitive decline by 35 per cent in a closely watched late-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday, raising hopes for a second effective treatment for the brain-wasting disease.
-
WHO fires scientist who led COVID search over sex misconduct
The World Health Organization says it has fired the scientist who led a high-profile delegation from the UN health agency to China two years ago to jointly look into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, citing sexual misconduct.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists warn of AI dangers but don't agree on solutions
Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today's artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn't mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them.
-
FTC: Facebook misled parents, failed to guard kids' privacy
U.S. regulators say Facebook misled parents and failed to protect the privacy of children using its Messenger Kids app, including misrepresenting the access it provided to app developers to private user data.
-
Can gene-editing cure HIV? New study eliminates virus in mice
The possibility of using gene-editing to eliminate HIV is growing stronger, according to a group of researchers who have successfully combined gene-editing with antiretroviral drugs to cure animals of HIV — a feat they have now pulled off more than once.
Entertainment
-
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall inductees
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, 'Soul Train' creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael have all been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Kate Bush also finally reaching the top of that hill.
-
'It's a spiritual thing:' Long history between Gordon Lightfoot and Massey Hall
It was a relationship that lasted a lifetime: Gordon Lightfoot got his start at Massey Hall as a teenager, and never stopped returning to the Toronto venue, no matter how successful he became.
-
This May the Fourth, Carrie Fisher gets Walk of Fame star
Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a May the Fourth tribute to one of the "Star Wars" franchise's most beloved figures.
Business
-
Stock market today: Asian markets higher after U.S. rate hike
Asian stock markets were mostly higher Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate again to cool inflation and said it wasn't sure what may come next.
-
U.S. Fed raises key rate but hints it may pause amid bank turmoil
The U.S. Federal Reserve reinforced its fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point to the highest level in 16 years. But the Fed also signalled that it may now pause its streak of 10 rate hikes, which have made borrowing for consumers and businesses steadily more expensive.
-
McDonald's franchises fined for child labour violations
Two 10-year-olds are among the 300 children who worked at a McDonald's restaurants with no or little pay, a U.S. Labor Department investigation of franchisees in Louisville, Kentucky, found.
Lifestyle
-
Want a piece of royal history? Here are the souvenirs on sale for King Charles' coronation
Bobbleheads in King Charles' likeness, plush gold crowns trimmed with fake crimson velvet and ermine fur, and flags featuring his portrait are just some of the souvenirs for sale in shops on London streets ahead of the coronation.
-
High gas prices aren’t killing the Canadian road trip: poll
High gas prices are not deterring Canadians from road trips this summer, but some drivers are taking action to cut costs where they can, a poll shows.
-
The 'other London' prepares for King's coronation
Some Londoners, especially those with ties to Britain, are preparing for Saturday’s coronation of the King. At A Taste of Britain on Aldersbrook Road Laura Hewitt told CTV News business has been brisk.
Sports
-
Churchill Downs investigates 4 horse deaths ahead of Derby
The death of four horses at Churchill Downs over a span of five days has overshadowed preparations for the Kentucky Derby.
-
U.S. sprinter, Olympic medallist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died. She was 32.
-
Patrick Mahomes' brother facing sexual battery charges
Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, is facing charges of aggravated sexual battery.
Autos
-
Virginia police officer struck by out-of-control car during traffic stop
A police officer in Fairfax, Va., was "nearly killed" after being struck by an out-of-control vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday.
-
High gas prices aren’t killing the Canadian road trip: poll
High gas prices are not deterring Canadians from road trips this summer, but some drivers are taking action to cut costs where they can, a poll shows.
-
Tesla raises prices in Canada, U.S., China and Japan
Tesla Inc has raised prices by $300 in Canada, its website showed on Monday, after the company slashed prices of its top-selling vehicles since the start of the year.