Chinese premier Xi complains to Trudeau over media

NUSA DUA, Indonesia -

Chinese President Xi Jinping has complained to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about media reporting on their communications.

The two had a second discussion during the G20 summit in Indonesia, and Xi spoke through an interpreter, complaining about apparent leaks to media.

Xi says that a previous conversation was mischaracterized and that this undermines their relationship.

Trudeau responded that Canada and China have frank dialogue about things they disagree on, but can work constructively on other issues.

The two then shook hands after the brief conversation.

Trudeau also spoke with Xi on Tuesday, and his office said he had raised concerns about Chinese interference in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2022.