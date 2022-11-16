Chinese premier Xi complains to Trudeau over media

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, on Nov. 16, 2022. (Malcolm Denemark / Florida Today via AP)

Canadians back tax on housing inequity: poll

A new survey shows that the majority of Canadian residents would support a modest price on housing inequity, with many calling for a surtax on homes valued over $1 million – comprising 10 per cent of the country’s housing market.

EXPLAINER

EXPLAINER | How NATO's obligations could be triggered by Ukraine conflict

A deadly explosion occurred in NATO member Poland's territory near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday, and if it is determined that Moscow was to blame for the blast, it could trigger NATO’s principle of collective defence known as Article 5.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social