Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct U.S. Huawei probe

Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks

Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line.

