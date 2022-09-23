Chinese man gets 24 years for brutal group attack on women

A Chinese national flag flies at Tiananmen Square in Beijing Thursday, June 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File) A Chinese national flag flies at Tiananmen Square in Beijing Thursday, June 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Is it time to return the Crown Jewels?

The death of the Queen and the fact that the Crown Jewels were so clearly on display has reignited conversations on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and its legacy of colonialism.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social