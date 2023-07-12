Chinese hackers breached State Dept., other government email on eve of Blinken visit, officials say

A presenter talks about Microsoft in the Information Age during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, Thursday, July 6, 2023. A China-based hacking group has breached email accounts linked to government agencies in Western Europe, Microsoft Corp. said in a blog post published Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) A presenter talks about Microsoft in the Information Age during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, Thursday, July 6, 2023. A China-based hacking group has breached email accounts linked to government agencies in Western Europe, Microsoft Corp. said in a blog post published Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social