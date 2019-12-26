TORONTO -- Firefighters in southern China rushed to rescue a man who had fallen into an elevator shaft on the 30th floor of a building he was renovating on Dec. 22.

The man called an elevator and stepped into the shaft when the doors opened, not realizing the carriage hadn’t arrived, according to the fire department in Liupanshui City.

He was able to grab on to the elevator’s cable, triggering an alarm that alerted the police. By the time the fire department arrived, the man had slipped from the 30th floor of the building to the fifth, where the fire department rescued him.

There was no immediate report on any injuries the unnamed man sustained.