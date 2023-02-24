Chinese fighter jet confronts U.S. Navy plane with CNN crew aboard as tensions simmer in South China Sea

Chinese PLA J-11 fighter jet near the Paracel Island over the South China Sea on Friday. (Dan Campesi/CNN) Chinese PLA J-11 fighter jet near the Paracel Island over the South China Sea on Friday. (Dan Campesi/CNN)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

  • Indigo employees' data breached in ransomware attack

    Canada's biggest bookstore chain says the data of current and former employees was stolen in a ransomware attack. Indigo Books & Music Inc. says the breach on Feb. 8 left no indication that customers' personal information, such as credit card numbers, had been compromised, but that 'some employee data was.'

  • CIBC sees Q1 trading revenue jump while earnings hit by lawsuit settlement

    Market volatility helped lead to a surge in trading activity for CIBC that boosted first quarter revenue, while a lawsuit settlement pushed earnings down. The bank, the first among the Big Six to report first-quarter results this year, said Friday that its non-trading margins on earnings income also rose in the quarter thanks to rising central bank interest rates, while the same trend is leading to a slowing of loan growth.

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social