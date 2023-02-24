Chinese diplomat warns U.S. consul to not cross political 'red lines'

A man walks past U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong, March 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File) A man walks past U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong, March 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social