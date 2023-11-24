China will allow visa-free entry for six countries
China announced Friday that it will allow visa-free entry for citizens of five European countries and Malaysia as it tries to encourage more people to visit for business and tourism.
Starting Dec. 1, citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia will be allowed to enter China for up to 15 days without a visa. The trial program will be in effect for one year.
The aim is "to facilitate the high-quality development of Chinese and foreign personnel exchanges and high-level opening up to the outside world," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing.
China's strict pandemic measures, which included required quarantines for all arrivals, discouraged many people from visiting for nearly three years. The restrictions were lifted early this year, but international travel has yet to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels.
China previously allowed citizens of Brunei, Japan and Singapore to enter without a visa but suspended that after the COVID-19 outbreak. It resumed visa-free entry for Brunei and Singapore in July but has not done so for Japan.
In the first six months of the year, China recorded 8.4 million entries and exits by foreigners, according to immigration statistics. That compares to 977 million for all of 2019, the last year before the pandemic.
The government has been seeking foreign investment to help boost a sluggish economy, and some businesspeople have been coming for trade fairs and meetings, including Tesla's Elon Musk and Apple's Tim Cook. Foreign tourists are still a rare sight compared to before the pandemic.
BREAKING Israeli military says freed hostages have returned to Israel after 7 weeks of captivity in Gaza
Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, including 13 Israelis, 10 people from Thailand and a Filipino citizen, according to Qatar and other officials, in the first stage in a swap for Palestinians prisoners in Israel under a four-day ceasefire deal.
BREAKING Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
Mastermind Toys files for creditor protection
Mastermind Toys, one of Canada’s iconic specialty toy stores, has filed for creditor protection, the company announced Friday.
World's largest iceberg breaks free, heads toward Southern Ocean
The world's largest iceberg is on the move for the first time in more than three decades, scientists said on Friday.
Canada's dairy industry scores big win in imports dispute with U.S.: minister
It's the second dispute resolution panel in three years to explore U.S. complaints that Canada is unfairly favouring processors over producers.
Fraud cases have nearly doubled since 2012, but only a fraction are solved: StatCan data
In the past decade, incidents of fraud have risen sharply across Canada. But in that same time, the proportion of cases solved by law enforcement has reached a 20-year low, leaving tens of thousands of victims and millions of dollars in losses unresolved.
BREAKING South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing his girlfriend
Double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole Friday, 10 years after shooting his girlfriend through a toilet door at his home in South Africa in a killing that jolted the world.
Ireland's prime minister condemns anti-immigrant protesters who rampaged through central Dublin
Ireland's prime minister on Friday condemned anti-immigrant protesters who rampaged through central Dublin after three young children were stabbed, saying the rioters simply wanted to cause chaos, not protect the country's way of life.
Mexico's arrest of cartel security boss who attacked army families' complex was likely personal
The U.S. government thanked Mexico for arresting a hyper violent alleged Sinaloa cartel security chief, but according to details released Friday, the detention may have been highly personal for the Mexican army.
Regina sinkhole becomes a makeshift Christmas display
Residents in Regina’s Normanview neighbourhood have found a festive way to deal with a pothole-turned-sinkhole they’ve been asking the city to repair for more than a month’s time.
Calgary police officer who avoided jail time over prisoner assault dismissed
A Calgary police officer who was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in connection with a 2017 arrest has been fired, officials said Friday.
Toronto library systems won't be restored until 2024 after October cyberattack
The Toronto Public Library says its systems, which were the target of a cyberattack in late October, will remain down until 2024.
'It's a miracle': Missing B.C. cat found after almost 7 months far from home
A cat named Mucky has been reunited with his Vancouver Island family after being missing since May.
Putin to boost AI work in Russia to fight a Western monopoly he says is 'unacceptable and dangerous'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday announced a plan to endorse a national strategy for the development of artificial intelligence, emphasizing that it's essential to prevent a Western monopoly.
The Netherlands' longtime ruling party says it won't join a new government following far-right's win
A senator from the Netherlands' Party for Freedom was appointed Friday to investigate possible governing coalitions in the aftermath of the far-right party's election victory, while the party of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte said it would support a center-right administration in parliament but not join the next government.
Vietnam's plan for spending US$15.5 billion for its clean energy transition to be announced at COP28
A plan for how Vietnam will spend US$15.5 billion to transition to cleaner energy has been finalized and will be announced at the COP28 climate conference, which begins in Dubai next week.
Formal EU-Canada Summit talks begin amid 'extremely complex times,' Trudeau says
European Council President Charles Michel reiterated Europe's support for a two-state solution in the Middle East before formal talks got underway this morning at the EU-Canada Summit in Newfoundland. Michel told reporters in St. John's the leaders will also discuss Israel's right to defend itself within the bounds of international law and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Conservative senator from Manitoba apologizes for 'losing my cool' on Senate floor
Conservative Sen. Don Plett apologized Thursday after two female senators accused him of physical intimidation and verbal harassment in the Senate chamber during debate on a carbon pricing bill earlier this month.
Patients 'betrayed' by Canadian researchers, advocate says of clinical trial probe
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
Calgarian forced to pay more than $100K and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attack
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
WHO asks China for more information about rise in illnesses and pneumonia clusters
The World Health Organization says it has made an official request to China for information about a potentially worrying spike in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children.
WATCH 'Once in a lifetime experience': Australian woman captures meteor while filming bushfire
An Australian woman got lucky when she was recording video of a bushfire near Perth, catching on camera a meteor tearing through the sky on Wednesday.
B.C. oceanographer says AI formula can predict dangerous rogue waves
Stories of unusually large ocean waves that seem to appear without warning have loomed large in marine folklore for centuries, killing sailors and confounding scientists who have tried to explain the phenomena known as 'rogue waves.' But new research co-authored by a University of Victoria oceanographer claims to have developed a machine-learning model that can predict where and when these natural phenomena are likely to occur.
OpenAI brings back Sam Altman as CEO just days after his firing unleashed chaos
The ousted leader of ChatGPT maker OpenAI will return to the company that fired him just days ago, concluding a short but chaotic power struggle that shocked the tech industry and underscored the conflicts around how to safely build artificial intelligence.
Movie reviews: 'Napoleon' flip flops between stoicism and frivolity, but epic battles stand out
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Napoleon,' 'Dream Scenario,' 'Leo' and 'Wish.'
Woman alleges Jamie Foxx sexually assaulted her at New York bar, actor says it 'never happened'
A woman has alleged in a lawsuit that actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx sexually assaulted her at a rooftop bar in New York in 2015, an incident the actor says 'never happened.'
Susan Sarandon, Melissa Barrera dropped from Hollywood companies after comments on Israel-Hamas war
Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and "Scream" star Melissa Barrera were each dropped by Hollywood companies after making comments on the Israel-Hamas war that some deemed antisemitic.
U.S. retailers offer bigger Black Friday discounts to lure hesitant shoppers hunting for the best deals
Stores stepped up discounts and other enticements on Black Friday to entice shoppers holding out for the best deals. But retailers worry those may not be enough.
'That's a cock-a-doodle-DON'T,' says TTC of subway-riding chicken
This week, video of a chicken riding a TTC subway train surfaced on social media, to the delight and curiosity of Torontonians across the city.
These Newfoundland raincoats are in Vogue
A part-time fashion designer in St. John’s has hit the pages of British Vogue Magazine with her Newfoundland-inspired raincoats.
Argentina and Brazil charged by FIFA after fan violence delays World Cup qualifying game at Maracana
FIFA opened disciplinary cases against Argentina and Brazil on Friday after fan violence at the Maracana Stadium delayed the start of a World Cup qualifying game.
Canada falls 57-51 to U.S. in wheelchair rugby at Parapan American Games
The Canadian wheelchair rugby team fell 57-51 in the gold medal match against the United States at the Parapan American Games on Thursday.
Nissan will invest US$1.4 billion to make EV versions of its best-selling cars at its U.K. factory
Nissan will invest US$1.4 billion to update its factory in northeast England to make electric versions of its two best-selling cars, a boost for the British government as it tries to revive the country's ailing economy.
U.S. electric vehicle sales to hit record this year, but still lag behind China and Germany
Electric vehicle sales are expected to hit a record 9 per cent of all passenger vehicles in the U.S. this year, according to Atlas Public Policy. That will be up from 7.3 per cent of new car sales in 2022.
Stellantis recalls more than 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because of potential fire risk
Automaker Stellantis on Wednesday announced a recall of more than 32,000 of its hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because they pose a potential fire risk.