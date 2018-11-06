China unveils stealth combat drone in development
In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, Iraqi Defense Minister Khaled al-Obeidi, center, inspects a first Chinese drone to be used by the Iraqi Air Force. Across the Middle East, countries locked out of purchasing U.S.-made drones due to rules over excessive civilian casualties are being wooed by Chinese arms dealers, who are the world's main distributor of armed drones. (AP Photo, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 10:31PM EST
ZHUHAI, China -- A Chinese state-owned company says it is developing a stealth combat drone in the latest sign of the country's growing aerospace prowess.
The CH-7 unmanned aerial vehicle also underscores China's growing competitiveness in the expanding global market for drones.
The drone's chief designer Shi Wen says it can "fly long hours, scout and strike the target when necessary."
A model of the aircraft is being displayed at this week's Zhuhai air show in southern China, a biannual event that showcases China's latest advancements in military and civilian aviation.
With a wingspan of 22 metres (72 feet) and a length of 10 metres (33 feet), the swept-wing CH-7 is the size of a combat aircraft and its single engine can propel it at roughly the speed of a commercial jet airliner.