China threatens consequences over U.S. warship's actions

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Friday, March 24, 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden lands in Canada for a 27-hour visit, opposition MPs vote to affirm calls for a public inquiry into allegations of election interference and five boys are rescued after getting lost in a New York City storm drain tunnel. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

U.S. President Joe Biden touches down in Ottawa

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived Thursday evening in Ottawa for a whirlwind 27-hour visit expected to focus on both the friendly and thorny aspects of the Canada-U.S. relationship, including protectionism and migration on both sides of the border.

Canada

World

  • North Korea claims 'radioactive tsunami' weapon test at sea

    North Korea claimed Friday to have tested a nuclear-capable underwater drone designed to generate a gigantic 'radioactive tsunami' that would destroy naval strike groups and ports. Analysts were skeptical that the device presents a major new threat, but the test underlines the North's commitment to raising nuclear threats.

    In this undated photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects what it says unmanned underwater nuclear attack craft 'Haeil' which was tested during exercises held on March 21 - 23, 2023 in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

  • China threatens consequences over U.S. warship's actions

    China threatened 'serious consequences' Friday after the U.S. Navy sailed a destroyer around the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea for the second day in a row, in a move Beijing claimed was a violation of its sovereignty and security.

  • Russia's security chief blasts West, dangles nuclear threats

    A top Russian security official warned Thursday about the rising threat of a nuclear war and blasted a German minister for threatening Russian President Vladimir Putin with arrest, saying that such action would amount to a declaration of war and trigger a Russian strike on Germany.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social