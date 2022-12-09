China struggles with COVID-19 infections after controls ease
A rash of COVID-19 cases in schools and businesses were reported Friday in areas across China after the ruling Communist Party loosened anti-virus rules as it tries to reverse a deepening economic slump.
While official data showed a fall in new cases, they no longer cover large parts of the population after the government on Wednesday ended mandatory testing for many people. That was part of dramatic changes aimed at gradually emerging from "zero COVID" restrictions that have confined millions of people to their homes and sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign.
"There's very few people coming in because there's so many cases," said Gang Xueping, a waitress in a Beijing restaurant. "The country's just opened up. The first one or two months is definitely going to be serious. Nobody's used to this yet."
In other cities, social media users said co-workers or classmates were ill and some businesses had closed due to a lack of staff. It wasn't clear from those accounts, many of which couldn't be independently confirmed, how far above the official figure the total case numbers might be.
"I'm really speechless. Half of the company's people are out sick, but they still won't let us all stay home," said a post signed Tunnel Mouth on the popular Sina Weibo platform. The user gave no name and didn't respond to questions sent through the account, which said the user was in Beijing.
The reports echo the experience of the United States, Europe and other countries that have struggled with outbreaks while trying to restore business activity. But they are a jarring change for China, where "zero COVID," which aims to isolate every case, disrupted daily life and depressed economic activity but kept infection rates low.
Xi's government began to loosen controls Nov. 11 after promising to reduce their cost and disruption. Imports tumbled 10.9% from a year ago in November in a sign of weak demand. Auto sales fell 26.5% in October.
"Relaxing COVID controls will lead to greater outbreaks," Neil Thomas and Laura Gloudeman of Eurasia Group said in a report. "But Beijing is unlikely to return to the extended blanket lockdowns that crashed the economy earlier this year."
The changes suggest the ruling party is easing off its goal of preventing virus transmission, the basis of "zero COVID," but officials say that strategy still is in effect.
Restrictions probably must stay in place at least through mid-2023, public health experts and economists say. They say millions of elderly people need to be vaccinated, which will take months, and hospitals need to be strengthened to cope with a surge in cases. Officials announced a vaccination campaign last week.
On Friday, the government reported 16,797 new cases, including 13,160 without symptoms. That was down about one-fifth from the previous day and less than half of last week's daily peak above 40,000.
More changes announced Wednesday allow people with mild COVID-19 cases to isolate at home instead of going to a quarantine center that some complained were crowded and unsanitary. That addressed a major irritant for the public.
A requirement for subway riders, supermarket shoppers and others to show negative virus tests also was dropped, though they still are needed for schools and hospitals.
A post signed Where Dreams Begin Under Starlight by a user in Dazhou, a southwestern city in Sichuan province, said all but five students in a public school class of 46 were infected.
"It's really amazing that the school insists students go to school," the user wrote. The user, contacted through the account, declined to give a name or other details.
The requirement for hundreds of millions of people to be tested as often as once a day in some areas over the past two years helped the government spot infections with no symptoms. Ending that approach reduces the cost of monitoring employees and customers at offices, shops and other businesses. But it increases the risk they might spread the virus.
This week's changes follow protests that erupted Nov. 25 in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities against the human cost of "zero COVID."
It isn't clear whether any of the changes were a response to the protests, which died out following a security crackdown.
The ruling party's Politburo on Wednesday declared stabilizing weak economic growth its priority, though leaders have said local officials still are expected to protect the public.
"The re-pivot to growth and the exit from zero COVID are clear from the top level," said Larry Hu and Yuxiao Zhang of Macquarie Group, an Australian bank, in a report. However, they warned, "uncertainties remain high," including "how disruptive the exit of zero COVID could be."
Party leaders stopped talking about the official 5.5% annual growth target after the economy shrank by 2.6% from the previous quarter in the three months ending in June. That was after Shanghai and other industrial centers shut down for up to two months to fight outbreaks.
Private sector economists have cut forecasts of annual growth to as low as below 3%, which would be less than half of last year's 8.1% and among the weakest in decades.
Social media posts suggested some cities might have outbreaks that weren't reflected in official figures.
Posts dated Thursday by 18 people who said they were in Baoding, a city of 11 million southwest of Beijing, reported they tested positive using home kits or had fevers, sore throats and headaches. Meanwhile, the Baoding city government reported no new cases since Tuesday.
Drugstores were mobbed by customers who bought medications to treat sore throats and headaches after rules were dropped that required pharmacists to report those purchases, prompting fears a customer might be forced into a quarantine center.
Also Friday, the market regulator announced prices of some medicines including Lianhua Qingwen, a traditional flu treatment, rose as much as 500% over the past month. It said sellers might be punished for price gouging.
Lines formed outside hospitals, though it wasn't clear how many people wanted treatment for COVID-19 symptoms.
People waited four to five hours to get into the fever clinic of Chaoyang Hospital in Beijing, according to a woman who answered the phone there and would give only her surname, Sun. She said no virus test was required but patients had to show a smartphone "health code" app that tracks their vaccine status and whether they have been to areas deemed at high risk of infection.
Hong Kong, which enforces its own anti-virus strategy, has faced a similar rise in cases as the southern Chinese city tries to revive its struggling economy by loosening controls on travel and the opening hours of restaurants and pubs.
Hong Kong reported 75,000 new cases over the past week, up about 25% from the previous week. But those don't include an unknown number of people who stay at home with COVID-19 symptoms and never report to the government.
------
AP news assistant Caroline Chen in Guangzhou, China, researcher Yu Bing in Beijing, and AP writers Kanis Leung in Hong Kong and Dake Kang in Beijing contributed to this report
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada needs to overhaul how it handles stalking, harassment cases: experts
CTVNews.ca speaks with victims of stalking and harassment, and with advocates and legal experts who are calling on Canada to overhaul how it handles these cases from the police, to courts, and to the communities we live in.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffle bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffle bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
Inside Biden's agonizing decision to take a deal that freed Brittney Griner but left Paul Whelan in Russia
Despite U.S. President Joe Biden's attempts to link WNBA star Brittney Griner's case to that of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine arrested on espionage charges in 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison two years later, it became plain that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not budge.
Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
Steep surcharges for mailing parcels may dampen holiday spirits
Canadians sending parcels this holiday season may be surprised to see a steep surcharge on domestic shipping due to the high price of diesel.
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
First Nations leaders reject Trudeau's proposed gun law, citing risk to treaty rights
Chiefs at the Assembly of First Nations voted Thursday to publicly oppose the Liberal government's proposed gun-control legislation and stand against sovereignty bills in Alberta and Saskatchewan's legislatures.
As nature talks unfold, here's what '30 by 30' conservation could mean in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was unequivocal Wednesday when asked if Canada was going to meet its goal to protect one-quarter of all Canadian land and oceans by 2025. That goal, which would already mean protecting 1.2 million more square kilometres of land, is just the interim stop on the way to conserving 30 per cent by 2030.
Canadian tourists may not be able to claim trip cancellations to Jamaica amid violence on island, travel expert warns
Despite Jamaica’s prime minister recently declaring a widespread state of emergency following a surge in gang violence and murder on the island, a travel expert warns that Canadian travellers may not be granted cancellation claims for travel insurance policies.
Canada
-
Premiers to hold virtual news conference on struggling children's hospitals
Canada's premiers plan to hold a news conference in Winnipeg today as children's hospitals struggle to deal with a wave of child illnesses.
-
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
-
Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
-
Stabbing at Toronto subway station leaves woman dead, another in hospital
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park subway station in Toronto on Thursday afternoon.
-
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Canadian tourists may not be able to claim trip cancellations to Jamaica amid violence on island, travel expert warns
Despite Jamaica’s prime minister recently declaring a widespread state of emergency following a surge in gang violence and murder on the island, a travel expert warns that Canadian travellers may not be granted cancellation claims for travel insurance policies.
World
-
German coup plot fuelled by conspiracy claims, COVID measures
German officials say they expect more people to be detained in connection with an alleged far-right plan to topple the government that saw 25 people rounded up Wednesday, including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a judge.
-
China struggles with COVID-19 infections after controls ease
A rash of COVID-19 cases in schools and businesses were reported Friday in areas across China after the ruling Communist Party loosened anti-virus rules as it tries to reverse a deepening economic slump.
-
UN Mideast refugee chief says Western funding shortfall could lead to turbulence
A funding shortfall for fragile Middle Eastern states that host refugees could lead to turbulence in international relations, the UN refugee chief for that region is warning. He said during a visit to Ottawa this week that the 'political perception' and the 'optics' of the reduced funding could spell a difficult path ahead
-
Jailed Nobel laureate Bialiatski barred from sending speech
Imprisoned Belarusian human rights campaigner Ales Bialiatski, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with rights groups in Russia and Ukraine, hasn't been allowed by Belarus authorities to hand over his speech for the award ceremony, his wife said Thursday.
-
Japan to jointly develop new fighter jet with U.K., Italy
Japan announced Friday that it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy as it looks to expand defence cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States. The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet will replace the aging fleet of F-2s that Japan previously developed with the United States.
-
Police reveal identity of Philly's slain 'Boy in the Box'
Nearly 66 years after the battered body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police say they have finally unlocked a central mystery in the city's most notorious cold case: The victim's identity.
Politics
-
RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
-
UN Mideast refugee chief says Western funding shortfall could lead to turbulence
A funding shortfall for fragile Middle Eastern states that host refugees could lead to turbulence in international relations, the UN refugee chief for that region is warning. He said during a visit to Ottawa this week that the 'political perception' and the 'optics' of the reduced funding could spell a difficult path ahead
-
MPs want to hear from witnesses on the government's assault-style gun definition
Seven members of a parliamentary committee studying the Liberal gun bill have requested two special meetings to hear from witnesses on the government's proposed definition of an assault-style firearm.
Health
-
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, here's what that means
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
-
Investigation underway after another patient dies in Edmundston, N.B., hospital ER
Another patient has died in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B., according to Vitalité Health Network.
-
Russian lawmakers pass bill banning surrogacy for foreigners
The lower house of the Russian parliament on Thursday passed a bill banning foreigners from using Russian surrogate mothers.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. keeps eye on China's space activities for potential risks
The U.S. is closely monitoring Chinese activities that potentially threaten American assets in space as debris rapidly accumulates in low Earth orbit, the head of United States military operations in space said Friday.
-
Japan to jointly develop new fighter jet with U.K., Italy
Japan announced Friday that it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy as it looks to expand defence cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States. The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet will replace the aging fleet of F-2s that Japan previously developed with the United States.
-
SpaceX gives rival's internet satellites ride to orbit
SpaceX launched internet satellites for a competitor Thursday, stepping in to help after the London-based OneWeb company halted its flights with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.
Entertainment
-
K-pop star among 8 to join Japan tycoon Maezawa's moon trip
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said Friday that K-Pop star T.O.P. will be among the eight people who will join him on a flyby around the moon on a SpaceX spaceship next year.
-
Jennifer Lawrence draws criticism over comment about female action heroes
Jennifer Lawrence shared her thoughts on the history of female-led action movies in a new interview, but the 'Hunger Games' star is getting some flak for not quite getting it right.
-
Movie reviews: 'Emancipation' starring Will Smith focuses more on action than storytelling
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Emancipation,' 'Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio' and 'Empire of Light'.
Business
-
World shares higher ahead of U.S. inflation update
Shares were higher in Europe and Asia ahead of an update Friday on U.S. wholesale prices that will provide insights into how businesses are coping with inflation.
-
Inflation largely reflects global, foreign supply challenges, Scotiabank reports
A new inflation report by Scotiabank warns that well over half of cost increases observed in Canada reflect global supply challenges, impacting inflation expectations and monetary policies.
-
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips
As inflation continues to take its toll, some Canadians may also start taking a closer look at their spending habits. In 2019, only around half of Canadians said they had a budget, according to a survey by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.
Lifestyle
-
Canada’s 100 'most beloved' restaurants in 2022: OpenTable
A new list by OpenTable shows the 100 "most beloved" Canadian restaurants in 2022, based on more than one million reviews.
-
$1,048 meal: Torontonian has the most expensive Uber Eats order in Canada this year
A newly released report from Uber Eats shows that a Torontonian ordered the most expensive meal through the app in Canada this year, spending $1,048 at burger joint.
-
Six Canadian Christmas markets among 25 best in North America: travel blog
As Dec. 25 approaches, an international travel website has released its official 2022 list of the 25 best Christmas markets in North America, including six in Canada.
Sports
-
Brittney Griner's release celebrated by basketball world
Brittney Griner's loved ones and extended basketball family were ecstatic when news broke Thursday about her release from a Russian prison and that she was on her way back to the United States.
-
Which new stars can replace Messi, Ronaldo after World Cup?
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not ready to say goodbye to the World Cup just yet.
-
Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site
Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly was killed while doing repairs at a resort that had served as the Saudi team's training base during the World Cup.
Autos
-
Hertz to pay $168M to settle over 95 per cent of wrongful theft, report claims
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said on Monday it will pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95 per cent of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.
-
PM, premier attend unveiling of full-scale electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll, Ont.
Designed for deliveries, a fully electric commercial vehicle — the first of its kind — rolled off the CAMI line Monday in Ingersoll, with both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford in attendance.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.