BEIJING -- A Shanghai TV station has acknowledged that footage of a formation of 2,000 drones flying over the city broadcast on New Year's Eve had actually been prerecorded days before.

The footage had been the highlight of Dragon TV's holiday broadcast and presented as occurring live.

However Shanghai residents said they had witnessed no such event, prompting the network to issue a statement saying the event was rehearsed and recorded on Dec. 26 and 27 over safety concerns about the size of the New Year's Eve crowd along the city's famous riverfront Bund.