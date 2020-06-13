BEIJING -- An Australian man has been sentenced to death in southern China for drug smuggling.

Cam Gillespie was sentenced Wednesday, the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court said in a one-sentence statement on its website.

All his personal property will be confiscated, the statement said. It did not provide any details of the charges.

The Yangcheng Evening News, a state-owned newspaper in Guangzhou city, reported Saturday that Gillespie had been caught with 7.5 kilograms (16.5 pounds) of methamphetamine in his checked baggage in December 2013 for a flight departing from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.