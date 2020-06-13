Advertisement
China sentences Australian man to death for drug smuggling
Red flags flutter in the wind near the Chinese national emblem outside the Great Hall of the People in this file photo taken Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
BEIJING -- An Australian man has been sentenced to death in southern China for drug smuggling.
Cam Gillespie was sentenced Wednesday, the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court said in a one-sentence statement on its website.
All his personal property will be confiscated, the statement said. It did not provide any details of the charges.
The Yangcheng Evening News, a state-owned newspaper in Guangzhou city, reported Saturday that Gillespie had been caught with 7.5 kilograms (16.5 pounds) of methamphetamine in his checked baggage in December 2013 for a flight departing from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.