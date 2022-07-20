China seeks to stop UN rights chief from releasing Xinjiang report: document

China seeks to stop UN rights chief from releasing Xinjiang report: document

Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre, visits Guyuanxiang in the Tianshan District in Urumqi in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, on July 13, 2022. (Xie Huanchi / Xinhua via AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre, visits Guyuanxiang in the Tianshan District in Urumqi in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, on July 13, 2022. (Xie Huanchi / Xinhua via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to know when it's time to quit your job

Sorting out when you should quit your job can be a daunting task. Personal development coach Hina Khan suggests reminding yourself that you are allowed to quit, and asking yourself what you want really want in your professional life when making the decision.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social