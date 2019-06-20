China says Interpol ex-president confesses to bribe taking
In this July 4, 2017 file photo, then-Interpol President, Meng Hongwei, walks toward the stage to deliver his opening address at the Interpol World congress in Singapore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 2:50AM EDT
BEIJING -- A Chinese court says former Interpol President Meng Hongwei has confessed to accepting more than $2 million in bribes and expressed regret for his crime.
The No. 1 Intermediate Court in the northeastern port city of Tianjin says Meng read a statement at a hearing on Thursday. That assures a conviction, although it isn't immediately clear when a verdict and sentence would be handed down.
Elected president of the international police organization in 2016, Meng disappeared into custody after travelling to China from France at the end of September. Interpol was forced to ask China about Meng's whereabouts.
The Tianjin court says Meng had abused his positions, including as a vice minister of public security and maritime police chief, to curry favour for others in return for bribes.
