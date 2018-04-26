China says advanced DF-26 missiles now part of its rocket force
Military vehicles carrying DF-26 ballistic missiles, drive past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Beijing Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015. (AP / Andy Wong)
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 8:07AM EDT
BEIJING -- China's advanced DF-26 intermediate-range ballistic missile has been incorporated into its rocket force, boosting its ability to counter opponents on land and at sea, a defence ministry spokesman said Thursday.
The missile is capable of lofting both conventional and nuclear warheads, the latter to carry out a rapid retaliatory strike, ministry spokesman Wu Qian told reporters at a monthly news briefing.
The missile is believed to have a range of up to 4,000 kilometres, leaving vulnerable the crucial U.S. military installations on the island of Guam, along with other bases in the region.
Despite that, Wu said China remained firm in its defensive military posture, including a policy of never launching a nuclear first strike against an opponent.
China's missile force is largely designed to degrade Taiwan's defences in a move to conquer the self-governing island, while holding off U.S. military support.
Included in the arsenal is the DF-21D, which is built to take out an aircraft carrier, and a new air-to-air missile with a range of some 400 kilometres that could attack assets such as early warning aircraft and refuelling tankers crucial to U.S. Air Force operations.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump's VA pick accused of drunken behaviour, reckless prescribing
- 10 aid workers go missing in war-torn South Sudan, UN says
- U.S. Senate committee poised for vote on bill to protect Mueller
- International conference to combat terror financing held in Paris
- Armenian parliament calls for PM vote for next week