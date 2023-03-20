China's Xi meeting Putin in boost for isolated Russia leader
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is due to meet with Vladimir Putin in a political boost for the isolated Russian president after the International Criminal Court charged him with war crimes in Ukraine.
Xi's government gave no details of what the Chinese leader hoped to accomplish. Xi and Putin declared they had a "no-limits friendship" before the February 2022 attack on Ukraine, but China has tried to portray itself as neutral. Beijing called for a cease-fire last month, but Washington said that would ratify the Kremlin's battlefield gains.
The Chinese government said Xi would visit Moscow from Monday to Wednesday but gave no indication whether he had left. The Russian government said Xi was due to arrive at midday and meet later with Putin.
Ahead of the meeting, China's foreign ministry called on the ICC to "respect the jurisdictional immunity" of a head of state and "avoid politicization and double standards."
China looks to Russia as a source of oil and gas for its energy-hungry economy and as a partner in opposing what both see as American domination of global affairs.
The meeting gives Putin and Xi a chance to show they have "powerful partners" at a time of strained relations with Washington, said Joseph Torigian, an expert in Chinese-Russian relations at American University in Washington.
"China can signal that it could even do more to help Russia, and that if relations with the United States continue to deteriorate, they could do a lot more to enable Russia and help Russia in its war against Ukraine," Torigian said.
Beijing's relations with Washington, Europe and its neighbors are strained by disputes over technology, security, human rights and the ruling Communist Party's treatment of Hong Kong and Muslim minorities.
Some commentators draw a parallel between Russia's claims to Ukrainian territory and Beijing's claim to Taiwan. The Communist Party says the self-ruled island democracy, which split with China in 1949 after a civil war, is obliged to unite with the mainland, by force if necessary. Xi's government has been stepping up efforts to intimidate the island by flying fighter jets nearby and firing missiles into the sea.
China has stepped up purchases of Russian oil and gas, helping to top up the Kremlin's revenue in the face of Western sanctions. But it has avoided doing anything visible that crosses the red lines laid down by Washington and European governments in regard to financial sanctions and the provision of military aid.
This week's meeting follows the ICC announcement Friday of charges that Putin is personally responsible for the abductions of thousands of children from Ukraine. Governments that recognize the court's jurisdiction would be obligated to arrest Putin if he visits.
Putin has yet to comment on the announcement, but the Kremlin rejected the move as "outrageous and unacceptable."
In a show of defiance, Putin visited Crimea and the occupied Ukrainian port city of Mariupol to mark the ninth anniversary of Russia's seizure of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. Russian news reports showed him chatting with Mariupol residents and visiting an art school and a children's center in Sevastopol in Crimea.
The ICC should "uphold an objective and impartial stance, respect the jurisdictional immunity enjoyed by the head of state in accordance" and "avoid politicization and double standards," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.
"China will uphold its objective and fair position on the Ukrainian crisis and play a constructive role in promoting peace talks," Wang said.
Xi said in an article published Monday in the Russian newspaper Russian Gazette that China has "actively promoted peace talks" but announced no initiatives.
"My upcoming visit to Russia will be a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace," Xi wrote, according to text released by the official Xinhua News Agency.
"A reasonable way to resolve the crisis" can be found if "all parties embrace the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security," Xi wrote.
The trip follows the surprise announcement of a diplomatic thaw between Iran and Saudi Arabia after a meeting in Beijing, a propaganda coup for Xi's government.
Xi wants to be seen as a global statesman who is "playing a constructive role" by talking about peace but is unlikely to press Putin to end the war, said Torigian. He said Beijing worries about possible Russian battlefield losses but doesn't want to be seen to "enable Russia's aggression."
"They won't spend political capital" on pressing Moscow to make peace, "especially if they don't think it will get them anything," he said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China's Xi meeting Putin in boost for isolated Russia leader
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is due to meet with Vladimir Putin in a political boost for the isolated Russian president after the International Criminal Court charged him with war crimes in Ukraine.
One dead, six remain missing as police search for victims of fire in Old Montreal
One person has been confirmed dead and six people remain missing as police continue to search for victims after a fire swept through a building in Old Montreal on Thursday.
Credit Suisse, UBS shares plunge after takeover announcement
Shares of Credit Suisse plunged 63 per cent in early trading Monday after the announcement that banking giant UBS would buy its troubled rival for almost US$3.25 billion in a deal orchestrated by regulators to stave off further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system.
Air passenger complaints triple in one year to pass 42,000 as backlog grows
The number of air passenger complaints to Canada's transport regulator is soaring, more than tripling to 42,000 over the past year.
Woman suing Tim Hortons for $500K after hot tea spill left her 'disfigured'
An Ontario woman has launched a lawsuit seeking $500,000 from Tim Hortons after she suffered major burns from an alleged ‘superheated’ tea. The company has denied all allegations and said she was ‘the author of her own misfortune.'
Trails of human bacteria from sneezing and coughing preserved on Mount Everest: study
Even at one of the tallest natural peaks on Earth, humans have left their mark in a trail of bacteria as researchers have found germs from coughing and sneezing that have been potentially preserved for centuries on Mount Everest.
Poilievre calling for national standardized test to license doctors, nurses trained outside of Canada
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a national standardized testing process to be created in order to speed up the licensing process for doctors and nurses who are either immigrants or were trained abroad.
Possibility of Trump's arrest builds sympathy among his supporters
The possibility that Donald Trump may be charged for allegedly covering up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 campaign is garnering sympathy for the Republican former president, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said on Sunday.
North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack
North Korea said Monday it simulated a nuclear attack on South Korea with a ballistic missile launch over the weekend that was its fifth missile demonstration this month to protest the largest joint military exercises in years between the U.S. and South Korea.
Canada
-
Woman suing Tim Hortons for $500K after hot tea spill left her 'disfigured'
An Ontario woman has launched a lawsuit seeking $500,000 from Tim Hortons after she suffered major burns from an alleged ‘superheated’ tea. The company has denied all allegations and said she was ‘the author of her own misfortune.'
-
One dead, six remain missing as police search for victims of fire in Old Montreal
One person has been confirmed dead and six people remain missing as police continue to search for victims after a fire swept through a building in Old Montreal on Thursday.
-
Air passenger complaints triple in one year to pass 42,000 as backlog grows
The number of air passenger complaints to Canada's transport regulator is soaring, more than tripling to 42,000 over the past year.
-
Canada to accept more Syrian, Turkish residents after earthquake
Canada will make it easier for temporary residents from Turkiye and Syria to extend their stay in the country and will prioritize the visa applications of people from these two countries, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Saturday.
-
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
-
Families of slain EPS officers to receive $100K from provincial heroes' fund
The families of two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty this week will receive $100,000 from Alberta's provincial fund for first responders, the premier says.
World
-
5 Connecticut children dead after crash in New York
Five children from Connecticut, ranging in age from 8 to 17, were killed in a fiery early morning crash Sunday on a New York highway, police said.
-
North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack
North Korea said Monday it simulated a nuclear attack on South Korea with a ballistic missile launch over the weekend that was its fifth missile demonstration this month to protest the largest joint military exercises in years between the U.S. and South Korea.
-
China's Xi meeting Putin in boost for isolated Russia leader
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is due to meet with Vladimir Putin in a political boost for the isolated Russian president after the International Criminal Court charged him with war crimes in Ukraine.
-
Russia's Putin makes surprise trip to occupied Mariupol
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the occupied port city of Mariupol, his first trip to Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed in September and a show of defiance after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest on war crimes charges.
-
Possibility of Trump's arrest builds sympathy among his supporters
The possibility that Donald Trump may be charged for allegedly covering up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 campaign is garnering sympathy for the Republican former president, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said on Sunday.
-
Israel, Palestinians aim to curb violence as Ramadan nears
Israel and the Palestinians pledged Sunday at a meeting in Egypt to take steps to lower tensions ahead of a sensitive holiday season — including a partial freeze on Israeli settlement activity and an agreement to work together to “curb and counter violence.”
Politics
-
Poilievre calling for national standardized test to license doctors, nurses trained outside of Canada
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a national standardized testing process to be created in order to speed up the licensing process for doctors and nurses who are either immigrants or were trained abroad.
-
Trend Line
Trend Line | Younger Canadians' views of our country and its institutions getting progressively worse: Nanos survey
Canadians' satisfaction with our country continues to decline, especially when it comes to perceptions of our political institutions, according to a new national survey by Nanos Research. And younger Canadians have the bleakest view of the nation out of all age groups.
-
Better late than never: Trudeau finally gets a home-turf visit from U.S. president
Joe Biden's last official visit to Canada came with a palpable sense of foreboding. Six years later, Biden is coming back -- this time as U.S. president -- and the world is very different. His message likely won't be.
Health
-
Higher cancer rates found in U.S. military pilots, ground crews
A Pentagon study has found high rates of cancer among U.S. military pilots and for the first time has shown that ground crews who fuel, maintain and launch those aircraft are also getting sick.
-
Poilievre calling for national standardized test to license doctors, nurses trained outside of Canada
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a national standardized testing process to be created in order to speed up the licensing process for doctors and nurses who are either immigrants or were trained abroad.
-
Use of protein, creatine supplements could be linked to body issues, new study shows
A new study shows young Canadians are using performance-enhancing drugs and substances to increase muscle mass and athleticism, which can cause adverse mental and physical health effects.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk's satellites are muddling UFO sighting statistics, researchers say
A slight increase in UFO sightings in 2020 compared to pre-pandemic years may not be because of the pandemic itself, but because of Elon Musk’s new internet satellites, researchers found.
-
Mars rovers could use a Hansel and Gretel-inspired trick to explore caves on the red planet: study
Engineers at the University of Arizona have developed a system they say could allow autonomous vehicles to scout out habitats for astronauts in caves and other underground features by leaving a trail of 'breadcrumbs.'
-
Meta rolls out paid verification option for Facebook and Instagram users in U.S.
Facebook and Instagram users in the United States will soon be able to pay to get a coveted blue check on their account.
Entertainment
-
Sandler receives Mark Twain Prize for lifetime in comedy
A host of comedic and entertainment royalty gathered at Washington's Kennedy Center to present comedy icon Adam Sandler with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
-
Jason Ritter admits his late father John Ritter helped him land first acting job
Jason Ritter, the son of the late beloved sitcom icon John Ritter, isn't afraid to admit his dad helped him land his first acting gig.
-
Lance Reddick's wife shares emotional tribute: 'Lance was taken from us far too soon'
Actor Lance Reddick is being remembered by family and friends following his sudden death Friday at age 60. 'Lance was taken from us far too soon,' Stephanie Reddick, the late actor's widow, wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday.
Business
-
Credit Suisse, UBS shares plunge after takeover announcement
Shares of Credit Suisse plunged 63 per cent in early trading Monday after the announcement that banking giant UBS would buy its troubled rival for almost US$3.25 billion in a deal orchestrated by regulators to stave off further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system.
-
New York Community Bank to buy failed Signature Bank
New York Community Bank has agreed to buy a significant chunk of the failed Signature Bank in a US$2.7 billion deal, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said late Sunday.
-
Banking giant UBS acquiring Credit Suisse for US$3.2 billion
Banking giant UBS is buying troubled rival Credit Suisse for almost US$3.25 billion, in a deal orchestrated by regulators in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system.
Lifestyle
-
New Mexico Game and Fish is now hiring 'professional bear huggers'
Bear lovers rejoice: The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring for 'professional bear huggers' with an adorable job listing posted on Facebook.
-
Marchers mourn end of a McEra as notorious Ottawa McDonald's will soon be McGone-ald's
The Rideau McDonald's Farewell March brought people from across the city, some dressed in costumes, who wanted to say goodbye to a part of what they say makes Ottawa Ottawa.
-
Which Canadian cities are most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?
Think you’re ready to take on a zombie horde? The city you live in might have an effect on your survivability.
Sports
-
Shiffrin ends World Cup ski season with yet another record
A week after breaking the record of Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, American skier Mikaela Shiffrin extended the all-time best mark for most career wins to 88 by winning the last race of the season, a giant slalom at the World Cup Finals on Sunday.
-
Sharks goalie James Reimer declines to wear Pride jersey
San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer won't take part in pregame warmups Saturday night, saying the team's decision to wear Pride-themed jerseys in support of the LGBTQ community runs counter to his religious beliefs.
-
Zlatan Ibrahimović becomes oldest ever goalscorer in Serie A at 41 years and 166 days
Zlatan Ibrahimović's Instagram profile says he's a writer and on Saturday the Swede penned a new page in his remarkable career when he became the oldest ever goalscorer in Italy's Serie A.
Autos
-
Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.
-
Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier
Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said.
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.