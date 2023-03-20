China's Xi meeting Putin in boost for isolated Russia leader

The flags of India, Russia and China flutter on the roof of a hotel with the flags of other countries removed, in central St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 17, 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to visit Moscow next week, a major boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin amid sharpening East-West tensions over the war in Ukraine and the latest sign of Beijing’s emboldened diplomatic ambitions. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) The flags of India, Russia and China flutter on the roof of a hotel with the flags of other countries removed, in central St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 17, 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to visit Moscow next week, a major boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin amid sharpening East-West tensions over the war in Ukraine and the latest sign of Beijing’s emboldened diplomatic ambitions. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Credit Suisse, UBS shares plunge after takeover announcement

Shares of Credit Suisse plunged 63 per cent in early trading Monday after the announcement that banking giant UBS would buy its troubled rival for almost US$3.25 billion in a deal orchestrated by regulators to stave off further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system.

North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack

North Korea said Monday it simulated a nuclear attack on South Korea with a ballistic missile launch over the weekend that was its fifth missile demonstration this month to protest the largest joint military exercises in years between the U.S. and South Korea.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social