China removes its outspoken foreign minister during a bumpy time in relations with the U.S.
China on Tuesday removed outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi, in a move that has already fuelled rumours over the personal lives and political rivalries of China's Communist Party elite.
The step to remove Qin Gang after less than a year and replace him with Wang Yi doesn't appear to signal any significant change in the hard-edged foreign policy adopted in recent years by leader Xi Jinping, who oversees the world's second-largest economy -- and a nation that is the primary U.S. rival for international influence. U.S. officials said as much about Qin's departure after learning of the move.
In its announcement on the national evening news, state broadcaster CCTV gave no reason for Qin's removal. Within minutes, all mentions and photos of him had been removed from the Foreign Ministry's website. However, he was still referred to on the central government's main site as a Cabinet-level state councillor, a possible sign that his political career wasn't entirely over.
He had disappeared from public view almost a month ago, and the Foreign Ministry has provided no information about his status. That is in keeping with the ruling Communist Party's standard approach to personnel matters within a highly opaque political system where the media and free speech are severely restricted. The party rarely reveals its process or its way of thinking when it makes a move such as this.
The ministry made no comment at its daily briefing on Tuesday.
The move comes amid a foreign backlash against China's increasingly aggressive foreign policy, of which Qin was a chief proponent. That now includes Chinese political and economic support for Russia in its war on Ukraine, the signing of a secretive security pact with the Solomon Islands that could give it a military foothold in the South Pacific and the rejection of demands for more information about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic that began in China in late 2019.
Adding to the mystery around Qin's removal: It was approved at an unusually scheduled meeting of the Standing Committee of China's rubber-stamp legislature, the National People's Congress, which normally gathers at the end of the month. That produced speculation about what might be going on behind the scenes -- and whether it was related to Qin directly, policy overall or both.
WHO IS QIN GANG?
Qin, who comes from a powerful family of party luminaries, last appeared on camera at a meeting with Sri Lanka's foreign minister in Beijing on June 25. The Foreign Ministry at one point briefly chalked his absence up to bad health, but -- in another tactic sometimes used by the party and government -- scrubbed the reference from its official news conference transcript and has since said only that it had no information to report.
Wang, Qin's predecessor and now replacement, had previously served as China's top diplomat in his capacity as head of the party's office of foreign affairs. Without other strong contenders, it appeared likely he would retain that position at least for the short term.
The shakeup in China's diplomatic lineup does not necessarily indicate a change in foreign policy, including continued support for Russia's war against Ukraine. However, it follows U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Beijing -- as well as trips by other top serving and retired officials -- in a bid to revive a relationship deeply riven over trade, human rights, technology, Taiwan and China's territorial claims in the South China Sea.
Earlier in his career, Qin had served as ministry spokesperson. During that time, he gained a reputation for criticism of the West and rejection of all accusations against China. That came to be known as "wolf warrior" diplomacy, after the name of a nationalistic movie franchise.
He later headed the ministry's protocol department, during which he reportedly came to the attention of Xi, the head of state and Communist Party chief. Qin was next appointed ambassador to Washington from July 2021 to January of this year, a relatively short term that presaged his rise to the head of the Chinese diplomatic service.
"Qin Gang's fall from grace was as unexpected and abrupt as his elevation over the heads of many experienced diplomats," said Danny Russel, who was the top U.S. diplomat for Asia during the Obama administration and is currently vice resident of the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York. "Since both moves are attributed to China's leader, this episode will surely be seen as an embarrassing lapse in judgment at the top."
HOW THIS MIGHT AFFECT U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS
The U.S. has launched a flurry of diplomacy with China over recent weeks in hopes of reviving relations that have sunk to a historic low. In Washington on Tuesday, two U.S. officials said they do not believe Qin's ouster will have a significant impact.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the Biden administration's internal thinking, said the move would not affect any U.S. desire or intent to promote high-level dialogue with the Chinese.
That has most recently been reflected in visits to Beijing by Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry. Blinken was the last U.S. official to meet Qin in his role as foreign minister, but all three officials met with Wang, who is a relatively known quantity in Washington.
Kerry met with officials, including Premier Li Qiang last week, following up on visits by Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Centenarian former top diplomat Henry Kissinger, revered in China for helping break the ice in relations in the early 1970s, also made trip and was granted a sit-down with Xi.
"We are working to put some stability into the relationship," Blinken said in an interview with CNN broadcast on Sunday.
China has an opaque political system abetted by strict controls over the media and civil society, making it difficult to gauge how Chinese leaders see the relationship at this point.
Xi is the most authoritarian and nationalistic party head in decades and has taken a hard line on claims to sovereignty over the South China Sea and threatened to attack the self-governing island democracy of Taiwan. He rejects foreign criticism of China's crackdown on political and cultural expression against Muslim and Buddhist minorities and in the former British colony of Hong Kong.
QIN'S RHETORIC WAS SOMETIMES UNRESTRAINED
During his time as spokesperson and minister, Qin defended those positions in terms that sometimes verged on the strident, saying in March that, "If the United States does not hit the brake, but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing and there surely will be conflict and confrontation."
"Such competition is a reckless gamble, with the stakes being the fundamental interests of the two peoples and even the future of humanity," Qin said.
However, a window of opportunity remains open, particularly if Xi makes a state visit to the U.S. later this year, when he is expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in San Francisco, said Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Beijing's Renmin University.
"If the window of opportunity could be grasped to pull China-U.S. relations back on track, the relations might not spin out of control next year," when the U.S. will mainly focused on the election season, Wang said.
Conflicts have sometimes overshadowed the massive economic and trade relationship, but the sides can still work together on relatively politically neutral issues such as climate change, Wang said.
Both countries are seeking for a way to manage "the most important and complicated bilateral relations in the world," said Zhu Feng, dean of the School of International Studies at prestigious Nanjing University in eastern China.
------
AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Ministers announce they're not seeking re-election as cabinet shuffle looms
Ahead of what's shaping up to be a sizable cabinet shuffle expected on Wednesday, four of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ministers have announced they won't be running again.
Ottawa buys nine Airbus planes to replace Air Force Polaris fleet that transports PM
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
How an ex-Mountie accused of conspiracy became China's 'hired gun' in a campaign Canada once tacitly supported
As an RCMP officer, William Majcher used fake identities to infiltrate organized crime groups to investigate money laundering. Now, he's facing charges under the rarely used Security of Information Act.
Canadair firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots, as blazes force new evacuations
A Greek air force water-dropping plane crashed while diving into a wildfire in southern Greece on Tuesday, killing both pilots, as authorities battled blazes that have been raging for days across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.
Manitoba, Saskatchewan sign agreements with federal government as part of gender-based violence action plan
Two provinces have signed bilateral agreements with the federal government as part of its action plan to end gender-based violence.
LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest at university basketball practice
Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said Tuesday.
Biden's dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show
President Joe Biden 's dog Commander bit Secret Service officers at least 10 times between October 2022 and January, including one incident that required a trip to the hospital for an injured law enforcement officer, according to records from the Department of Homeland Security.
'Verified human': Worldcoin users queue up for iris scans
People around the world are getting their eyeballs scanned in exchange for a digital ID and the promise of free cryptocurrency, shrugging off concerns among privacy campaigners and data regulators.
China removes its outspoken foreign minister during a bumpy time in relations with the U.S.
China on Tuesday removed outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi, in a move that has already fuelled rumours over the personal lives and political rivalries of China's Communist Party elite.
Canada
-
RCMP to provide update on children missing in torrential Nova Scotia flooding
Police are expected to provide an update today on the search for two young children who were swept away in weekend flooding in Nova Scotia.
-
Fast-growing wildfire burning near Invermere, B.C., prompts evacuation order, alerts
Dozens of residents living in B.C.’s Columbia Valley are being told to leave their homes after a fast-growing wildfire was discovered in the area Monday.
-
How Paul Bernardo's prison transfer renewed an old legal debate over just two words
The federal Conservatives say Canadians angry over Paul Bernardo's move to a medium-security prison have a Liberal government law to blame.
-
Flight delays at Canadian airlines far outstrip peers in U.S., despite improvements
Figures from an aviation data firm show Canada's two biggest airlines see a far higher proportion of their flights delayed compared with many of their peers abroad.
-
Manitoba, Saskatchewan sign agreements with federal government as part of gender-based violence action plan
Two provinces have signed bilateral agreements with the federal government as part of its action plan to end gender-based violence.
-
Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
World
-
Anti-Netanyahu protests mount after Israel passes judicial bill
Israeli doctors began a 24-hour strike and black ads covered newspaper front pages on Tuesday in a furore over the hard-right government's ratification of the first part of a judicial overhaul that critics fear endangers independence of the courts.
-
Israeli doctors walk off the job and more strikes are threatened after law weakening courts passes
Thousands of Israeli doctors walked out of work, labour leaders threatened a general strike and senior justices rushed home from a trip abroad Tuesday, a day after the government approved a law weakening the country's supreme court that critics say will erode the system of checks and balances.
-
DeSantis involved in car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential campaign events, no injuries
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a car accident Tuesday as he travelled to campaign events in Tennessee for his 2024 presidential bid but wasn't injured, his campaign said.
-
China removes its outspoken foreign minister during a bumpy time in relations with the U.S.
China on Tuesday removed outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi, in a move that has already fuelled rumours over the personal lives and political rivalries of China's Communist Party elite.
-
Wisconsin drops lawsuits challenging Trump-era border wall funding
Wisconsin is dropping out of two multistate lawsuits that challenged former President Donald Trump's decision to divert billions of dollars to fund a wall across the southern U.S. border.
-
A shooting at a taxi stand in South Africa has killed 4 people, police say
Gunmen who opened fire at a taxi stand in a small coastal South African town killed four people who were sitting in a minibus and wounded another four Tuesday, police said.
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Ministers announce they're not seeking re-election as cabinet shuffle looms
Ahead of what's shaping up to be a sizable cabinet shuffle expected on Wednesday, four of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ministers have announced they won't be running again.
-
Ottawa buys nine Airbus planes to replace Air Force Polaris fleet that transports PM
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
-
Manitoba, Saskatchewan sign agreements with federal government as part of gender-based violence action plan
Two provinces have signed bilateral agreements with the federal government as part of its action plan to end gender-based violence.
Health
-
Youth in food-insecure homes made more visits to doctors for mental health: study
The Canadian Medical Association Journal has published a study saying that because of financial problems, children and adolescents under 18 in food-insecure Ontario homes made 55 per cent more visits to doctors for mental health reasons compared to those who had enough to eat.
-
'This is the start of preparing for the next emergency': Calls for inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response
A new series published in the BMJ medical journal is calling for an independent inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response.
-
These 8 habits could add up to 24 years to your life, study says
Adding eight healthy lifestyle choices to your life at age 40 can extend a life by up to 24 years, according to a new unpublished study analyzing data on U.S.veterans.
Sci-Tech
-
'Verified human': Worldcoin users queue up for iris scans
People around the world are getting their eyeballs scanned in exchange for a digital ID and the promise of free cryptocurrency, shrugging off concerns among privacy campaigners and data regulators.
-
AI investment is booming. How much is hype?
In recent months, there has been feverish excitement surrounding the potential of 'generative' artificial intelligence to produce whopping returns for investors. But some in the industry are worried the funding frenzy is turning into a bubble.
-
Scientists pinpoint when Greenland was last green, adding 5 feet to sea levels from melting ice
A new study has uncovered evidence that most of Greenland melted only about 400,000 years ago, suggesting the country may be more sensitive to climate change than previously thought.
Entertainment
-
'Nostalgia marketing': How Barbie's massive marketing campaign worked so well
While 'Barbenheimer' certainly increased the hype for this history-making box office weekend, Barbie was already on track for a record box office before the memes kicked off, with a massive marketing campaign that experts say is difficult to replicate.
-
'Barbenheimer' breaks summer box-office records at Cineplex on opening weekend
Cineplex says the opening weekend for 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' raked in the company's highest summer box office weekend of all time.
-
George R.R. Martin talks status of 'Game of Thrones' projects during strikes
George R.R. Martin is feeling grateful he is keeping busy during the current strikes in Hollywood.
Business
-
Flight delays at Canadian airlines far outstrip peers in U.S., despite improvements
Figures from an aviation data firm show Canada's two biggest airlines see a far higher proportion of their flights delayed compared with many of their peers abroad.
-
Europe's strategy to boost its computer chip industry and compete with Asia gets final approval
European Union member states gave final approval Tuesday to the bloc's master plan to expand semiconductor production, clearing the path for its massive effort to slash reliance on Asia for computer chips vital for everything from washing machines to cars.
-
Canadian market participants see rates staying at 5 per cent in 2023: BoC survey
The Bank of Canada will not raise rates again and will start cutting a little later than previously anticipated, according to a survey of market participants released by the central bank on Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Beachgoers beware, this controversial piece of swimwear is back in style
After decades of banishment from mainstream wardrobes, one of fashion’s most divisive garments — the men’s swimming brief — is making a tentative return across the globe.
-
Zillennials: The newest micro-generation has a name
The term millennial refers to anyone born between 1981 and 1996, and Gen Z refers to anyone born from 1997 through 2012, according to the Pew Research Center. Along the blurry edge at the cusp of the two generations, between Gen Y and Z, is where zillennials live.
-
Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest
On his 68th birthday, a white-bearded Wisconsin man won the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West's annual Hemingway Days celebration that ends Sunday.
Sports
-
LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest at university basketball practice
Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said Tuesday.
-
Canadian women look to showcase quality, experience against well-drilled Irish side
In need of points to keep its World Cup dream alive, Canada has to put it best foot forward Wednesday against Ireland after the frustration of a tournament-opening scoreless draw with Nigeria.
-
Canada's Kylie Masse misses podium with 4th-place finish in women's 100m backstroke
Canadian swimming star Kylie Masse just missed the podium in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the World Aquatics Championships on Tuesday.
Autos
-
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.
-
F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032
Formula One has agreed a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.