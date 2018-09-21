

The Associated Press





BEIJING - China is expressing outrage over U.S. sanctions against a Chinese military agency and its director over the purchase of Russian weapons.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Friday that Beijing has lodged stern complaints with Washington over the sanctions and demands they be revoked.

He says the U.S. will have to “take all the consequences” if it ignores China's demands.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement that China's Equipment Development Department and director Li Shangfu made a “significant transaction” involving the purchase of Russian combat aircraft and surface-to-air missiles.

The purchase violated a 2017 law intended to punish the government of President Vladimir Putin for interfering in U.S. elections and other activities.