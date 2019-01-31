China must treat arrested Canadians fairly, says NATO chief
Michael Kovrig (left) and Michael Spavor, the two Canadians detained in China, are shown in these 2018 images taken from video. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 5:19AM EST
BUCHAREST, Romania -- NATO's chief has called on China to treat detained two Canadian citizens "fairly and with due process."
Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he was following the situation of the Canadians detained in China in December "with concern," in his first public comments about the case.
He called on Beijing to address the concerns of Canada, which wants the pair to be "immediately released."
The Canadians have been detained in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese Huawei executive.
Stoltenberg also said he also expects allies to sign an accession agreement for Macedonia after the country agreed to change its name amid a decades-old dispute with Greece.
He said that when Macedonia becomes a NATO member, the country would "contribute to peace and stability in the region and Europe as well."
