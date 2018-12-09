China has now summoned the U.S. envoy over Huawei exec's detention
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, December 9, 2018 11:03AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 9, 2018 11:53AM EST
China has summoned the U.S. ambassador to protest the detention of an executive of electronics giant Huawei in Canada at Washington's behest.
The official Xinhua News Agency says Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng "lodged solemn representations and strong protests" with Ambassador Terry Branstad on Sunday against the detention of Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, while she was changing planes in Vancouver, Canada, last week. Meng is reportedly suspected of trying to evade U.S. trade curbs on Iran.
Xinhua quoted Le as calling Meng's detention "extremely egregious" and demanded the U.S. vacate an order for her arrest. It quoted Le as calling for the U.S. to "immediately correct its wrong actions" and said it would take further steps based on Washington's response.
The move follows the summoning of Canadian Ambassador John McCallum on Saturday over Meng's detention and a similar protest.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Rejecting Brexit deal would leave U.K. in 'uncharted waters': May
- New Zealand police find body they believe is British tourist
- ‘Grinch’ uses young child to steal packages left on porches
- China has now summoned the U.S. envoy over Huawei exec's detention
- Nobel Peace Prize winners call for action on war zone sexual violence