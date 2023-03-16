China Foreign Minister in rare call with Ukraine counterpart
In a rare phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Thursday, China's foreign minister says Beijing is concerned about the year-old grinding conflict with Russia spinning out of control and urged talks on a political solution with Moscow.
Qin Gang told Dmytro Kuleba that China has "always upheld an objective and fair stance on the Ukraine issue, has committed itself to promoting peace and advancing negotiations and calls on the international community to create conditions for peace talks," China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
In 2022, China declared it had a "no-limits" friendship with Russia and has refused to condemn Moscow's invasion while condemning Western sanctions and accusing NATO and the United States of provoking Russia into military action.
China and Ukraine have retained diplomatic ties but their top officials are believed to have had only sporadic contact.
Beijing has also accused the West of "fanning the flames" by providing Ukraine with weaponry to fend off the Russian invasion.
A Chinese peace proposal for Ukraine issued in February urged a cease-fire and peace talks, drawing praise from Russia but dismissals from the West. U.S. officials have repeatedly accused China of considering the provision of weapons to Russia for use in the war.
At a March 7 news conference, Qin insinuated America was undermining efforts for peace in Ukraine in order to extend the conflict for its own benefit, saying, "There seems to be an invisible hand pushing for the protraction and escalation of the conflict and using the Ukraine crisis to serve a certain geopolitical agenda."
The Foreign Ministry made no mention of Qin repeating such remarks to Kuleba or of raising the peace proposal.
"We hope that all parties will remain calm, rational and restrained, resume peace talks as soon as possible, and push for a return to the track of political settlement," Qin was quoted as saying.
"China will continue to play a constructive role toward reaching a cease-fire, ending warfare, mitigating the crisis and restoring peace," he said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to visit Russia, possibly as early as next week, although neither side has confirmed any exact dates.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Border concerns, defence priorities: Wide range of topics to discuss during Biden's official visit to Canada
U.S. President Joe Biden heads north next week for his first visit to Canada as president. Ahead of the visit, both countries are laying out a wide range of potential topics spanning from migration policy to continuing support for Ukraine.
DEVELOPING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; subject dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
WATCH THE MOMENT | Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on U.S. drone
The Pentagon on Thursday released video of what it said was a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel on a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone before the warplane clipped the drone's propeller in international airspace, leading to its crash in the Black Sea and raising tensions between Moscow and Washington over the war in Ukraine.
Where does it cost the most, and the least, to own a home in Canada?
As average home prices begin to stabilize in Canada, a new report is showing where Canadians are paying some of the lowest homeownership costs. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of homes currently on the market in these areas.
Canada to hold ceremony to mark coronation of King Charles III
Canada will hold a ceremony in Ottawa in May to mark the coronation of King Charles III, who acceded to the throne last year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
9 injured, 1 missing in 5-alarm fire in Old Montreal
One person is missing and nine are injured after a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. Because some of the units in the buildings are Airbnbs, firefighters said it's possible the missing person was a short-term renter and is therefore difficult to track down.
WATCH | Pilot makes first-ever plane landing on Burj Al Arab helipad
Polish pilot Lukasz Czepiela made aviation history on Tuesday, becoming the first person to land a plane on the helipad of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai.
WATCH | Free-diver plunges to record depth beneath frozen Swiss lake
Czech diver David Vencl has broken a world record for his dive beneath the ice to a depth of more than 50 metres without a wetsuit.
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.
Canada
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; subject dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
9 injured, 1 missing in 5-alarm fire in Old Montreal
One person is missing and nine are injured after a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. Because some of the units in the buildings are Airbnbs, firefighters said it's possible the missing person was a short-term renter and is therefore difficult to track down.
-
Premier Legault, party leaders visit Quebec town reeling after pedestrians killed by truck
Quebec Premier François Legault will today visit the eastern Quebec town where a pickup truck plowed into groups of pedestrians, killing two. Legault will be joined by opposition leaders and other politicians in Amqui, the small community in the lower St-Lawrence region, where he will meet with local residents and hold a news conference.
-
Chinese Canadians report feelings of helplessness around anti-Asian racism: report
Whether it was pressure to conform or fear of having their experiences validated, some Chinese Canadians say they faced certain barriers when it came to speaking up about anti-Asian racism, a new report finds.
-
Where does it cost the most, and the least, to own a home in Canada?
As average home prices begin to stabilize in Canada, a new report is showing where Canadians are paying some of the lowest homeownership costs. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of homes currently on the market in these areas.
-
Canada to hold ceremony to mark coronation of King Charles III
Canada will hold a ceremony in Ottawa in May to mark the coronation of King Charles III, who acceded to the throne last year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
World
-
Oklahoman pleads guilty to killing 3, cutting heart from one
An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing three people, including a woman whose heart was cut from her body, weeks after being released from prison as part of a mass commutation effort.
-
Many killed in mysterious helicopter crash in Iraq's north
Several people, including militants belonging to an outlawed Kurdish insurgency group, were killed in a mysterious helicopter crash in northern Iraq, according to a statement from the Iraqi Kurdish-run counterterrorism service on Thursday.
-
Populist Farmer Citizen Movement wins big in Dutch election
A new powerhouse of Dutch right-wing populism took political centre stage Thursday after winning its first provincial elections, a victory that was seen as a resounding rebuke to Prime Minister Mark Rutte's ruling four-party coalition.
-
N. Dakota high court upholds injunction against abortion ban
The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds.
-
Trump's VP? Some in GOP already jockeying for consideration
A shadow contest of another sort is underway with several Republicans openly jockeying to position themselves as potential running mates to Donald Trump, the early front-runner for the nomination.
-
China Foreign Minister in rare call with Ukraine counterpart
In a rare phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Thursday, China's foreign minister says Beijing is concerned about the year-old grinding conflict with Russia spinning out of control and urged talks on a political solution with Moscow.
Politics
-
Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
-
Border concerns, defence priorities: Wide range of topics to discuss during Biden's official visit to Canada
U.S. President Joe Biden heads north next week for his first visit to Canada as president. Ahead of the visit, both countries are laying out a wide range of potential topics spanning from migration policy to continuing support for Ukraine.
-
Senior military officer acquitted of sexual assault sues government, PM for $6M
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, a senior military officer who was acquitted of a sexual assault charge late last year, has filed a $6 million lawsuit against the Canadian government.
Health
-
Kentucky lawmakers struggle to finish transgender bill
Republican lawmakers in Kentucky struggled to wrap up a bill restricting gender-affirming care for minors, as internal differences complicated their push to beat a Thursday deadline to complete the sweeping proposal denounced by some outside voices within their party.
-
N. Dakota high court upholds injunction against abortion ban
The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds.
-
How a positive mindset can change childbirth, postpartum experience: study
A person's mindset and attitude going into childbirth can influence both the birthing and postpartum experiences, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Where did Earth's water come from? Scientists say it wasn't melted meteorites
A new study has ruled out the leading possibility for how water ended up on Earth, a question that still has scientists stumped.
-
Baidu unveils ChatGPT rival Ernie Bot; 650 companies sign up
Chinese search giant Baidu unveiled its artificial intelligence chatbot Ernie Bot, presenting its rival to the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT in a pre-recorded video presentation Thursday that appeared to disappoint investors.
-
Future NASA moonwalkers to sport sleeker spacesuits
Moonwalking astronauts will have sleeker, more flexible spacesuits that come in different sizes when they step onto the lunar surface later this decade.
Entertainment
-
Topless Junos protester is B.C. activist with history of attention-grabbing stunts
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
-
Vinyl sales overtake CDs for the first time since 1987
For the first time since 1987, vinyl sales have overtaken in CDs as interest in the format continues to grow.
-
'Star Trek', swear words and TV characters' changing mores
For nearly four decades, Jean-Luc Picard of 'Star Trek' has largely been presented as genteel, erudite and -- at times -- quite buttoned up, but the character's use of a curse word in a recent episode of 'Star Trek: Picard' has sparked a discussion about the changing perspective of swearing onscreen.
Business
-
Credit Suisse shares soar after central bank offers lifeline
Credit Suisse shares surged Thursday after the Swiss central bank agreed to loan the bank up to 50 billion francs (US$54 billion) to bolster confidence in the country's second-biggest lender and blunt concerns about the international financial system following the collapse of two U.S. banks.
-
Empire reports $125.7M net earnings as it rebounds from Sobeys cyberattack
Empire Company Ltd. said its net earnings hit $125.7 million in its latest quarter as its Sobeys supermarket chain rebounded from a November cyberattack.
-
After Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, what would happen if a Canadian bank failed?
Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), experts say the prospect of a bank failure in Canada remains low and highlight the process by which depositors could get their money back.
Lifestyle
-
WATCH
WATCH | Free-diver plunges to record depth beneath frozen Swiss lake
Czech diver David Vencl has broken a world record for his dive beneath the ice to a depth of more than 50 metres without a wetsuit.
-
In Rome, church and state agree to Pantheon entrance fee
Tourists in Rome checking out the Pantheon, Italy's most-visited cultural site, will soon be charged a 5-euro entrance fee under an agreement signed Thursday by Italian culture and church officials.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Pilot makes first-ever plane landing on Burj Al Arab helipad
Polish pilot Lukasz Czepiela made aviation history on Tuesday, becoming the first person to land a plane on the helipad of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai.
Sports
-
Mets' Edwin Diaz injured celebrating Puerto Rico's WBC win
New York Mets fans began the year dreaming about a World Series closed out by Edwin Diaz. For now, they're facing a potential nightmare.
-
Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny, apologizes for pushing wheelchair down stairs
The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has been suspended from his college hockey team pending an investigation launched after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.
-
Indonesia acquits 2 police, jails 1 for deadly soccer crush
An Indonesian court on Thursday acquitted two police officials charged with negligence leading to the deaths of 135 people in October when police fired tear gas inside a soccer stadium, setting off a panicked run for the exits. A third official was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Autos
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.
-
Honda recalling 50,000 vehicles in Canada to fix seat belt problem
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.
-
Edmunds Compares: 2023 Toyota Prius vs. 2023 Kia Niro
Car experts compare the 2023 redesign of the Toyota Prius, which has become synonymous with hybrid cars the past 20 years, with the 2023 redesign of the Kia Niro.