China expected to grant Xi 5 more years, no major changes
China on Sunday opens a twice-a-decade party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes himself as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong.
Xi is expected to issue a lengthy address at the opening session, but little change is foreseen in his formula of strict one-party rule, intolerance of criticism and a hard-line approach toward COVID-19 including quarantines and travel bans even as other countries have opened up.
As with most Chinese political events, little information has been released beforehand and the congress' outcome will only be announced after several days of closed-door sessions. How much has been decided in advance and how much is still to be hashed out in face-to-face meetings also remains unknown.
At a two-hour news conference Saturday, the congress' spokesperson Sun Yeli reaffirmed the government's commitment to its "zero-COVID" policy despite the economic costs, and repeated its threat to use force to annex self-governing Taiwan.
But Sun offered few details about what if any changes would be enacted to the party's charter at the meeting, which is expected to last about a week. The congress is the 20th in the history of the century-old party, which boasts some 96 million members, over 2,000 of whom will attend the Beijing meetings.
The changes will "incorporate the major theoretical views and strategic thinking" concluded in the five years since the last congress, said Sun, a deputy head of the Chinese Communist Party's Propaganda Department who is not well known outside party circles.
The amendment or amendments will "meet new requirements for advancing the party's development and work in the face of new circumstances and new tasks," Sun said.
Xi has left little room for further political aggrandizement, having placed himself thoroughly in charge of domestic affairs, foreign policy, the military, the economy and most other key matters overseen by party working groups that he leads.
The congress comes as China's economy is facing major headwinds amid a near-collapse in the real estate sector and the toll on retail and manufacturing imposed by COVID-19 restrictions that upped the regime's already intense monitoring of the population and suppression of free speech.
In his remarks, Sun said China would exert all efforts to bring Taiwan under its control peacefully. But he said China would not tolerate what he called a movement toward full independence backed by hard-liners on the island and their overseas backers-- presumably the U.S., which is Taiwan's main source of military and diplomatic support despite the lack of formal relations in deference to Beijing.
Sun also offered no hope China would be backing away from "zero COVID," which Xi and other leaders have made a political issue despite criticism by the World Health Organization and others that it is not a practical long-term solution given improvements in vaccines and therapies.
Many expect the policy to be continued at least until March, which Xi is expected to be given his third term as president and other top Cabinet leaders are installed.
While Xi faces no open opposition, his parting with the party's former collegial leadership style to concentrate power in his own hands does rankle among the public and party officials, said political observer and dissident Yin Weihong, who has faced repeated police harassment for his opposition views.
"There's a sense that he's taken a cake formally divided amongst several and decided he'll just have it all to himself," Yin said in a phone call from his home south of Shanghai.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Actor, athlete Johnny Issaluk stripped of Order of Canada
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has stripped actor and athlete Johnny Issaluk of the Order of Canada.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Saturday at 7pm on CTV W5: Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
Man dead after overnight stabbing outside of bar in Ajax, Ont.
A man is dead following an overnight stabbing in an Ajax parking lot and another male is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the same parking lot, Durham Regional Police say.
COVID-19 misinformation prompts some patients to refuse blood transfusions from vaccinated donors
As misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines spreads, doctors across Canada say some patients are refusing blood transfusions from vaccinated donors, putting their health at risk.
1 in 5 Canadians have experienced extreme weather damage, or know someone who has: survey
More than one in five Canadians say either they, a family member or a close friend experienced property damage or loss due to extreme weather in the past year, according to a new survey.
Fake Canadian visa program circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp
According to an investigation by the Tech Transparency Project, several fake Canadian visa ads are appearing on Facebook and WhatsApp, targeting migrant hopefuls and stealing their data.
Family, northern Alberta community in shock after 7-month-old's homicide
The family of a seven-month-old baby boy who died in High Prairie last week is speaking about their loss.
'I felt trapped and helpless': What Ottawa residents and local representatives told the convoy commission
The first round of witness testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act focused on the lived experience of downtown Ottawa residents, the concerns business groups had in their dealings with the city and police, as well as the perspectives from local councillors.
Canada
-
Man dead after overnight stabbing outside of bar in Ajax, Ont.
A man is dead following an overnight stabbing in an Ajax parking lot and another male is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the same parking lot, Durham Regional Police say.
-
1 in 5 Canadians have experienced extreme weather damage, or know someone who has: survey
More than one in five Canadians say either they, a family member or a close friend experienced property damage or loss due to extreme weather in the past year, according to a new survey.
-
Former Edmonton MLA fined $75K, sentenced to house arrest in immigration fraud case
A former Alberta Progressive Conservative legislature member and his son have been sentenced to house arrest for immigration fraud.
-
Fake Canadian visa program circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp
According to an investigation by the Tech Transparency Project, several fake Canadian visa ads are appearing on Facebook and WhatsApp, targeting migrant hopefuls and stealing their data.
-
B.C. mountain resort suing province over access road, ability to charge for parking to curb crowds
A B.C. mountain resort is suing the province to gain control over an access road, which would allow it to charge for parking – a strategy that was previously employed to manage overcrowding at the busy outdoor destination.
-
Defence chief calls on Canadians to rally behind military during personnel crisis
The commander of the Canadian Armed Forces is calling on the country to rally behind its military as it faces an unprecedented personnel crisis that he says is threatening its ability to protect and defend Canada.
World
-
China expected to grant Xi 5 more years, no major changes
China on Sunday opens a twice-a-decade party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes himself as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong.
-
Death toll rises to 41 in Turkey coal mine explosion
Funerals for miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey began Saturday as officials raised the death toll to at least 41 people.
-
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
A missile strike seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine's capital region, the country's grid operator said Saturday as the Russian military strove to cut power in far-flung populated areas while also defending against Ukrainian counterattacks in occupied regions.
-
Analysis: Liz Truss is in big trouble after her biggest U-turn yet
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister and closest political ally just weeks into her premiership, sparking controversy.
-
Activists in U.K. court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture
Three climate activists appeared in a London court on Saturday on charges of criminal damage after protests including throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' painting in the National Gallery.
-
11 students drown after river ferry capsizes in Cambodia
Eleven students in southern Cambodia who were crossing a river died after the boat they were on capsized, officials said.
Politics
-
'I felt trapped and helpless': What Ottawa residents and local representatives told the convoy commission
The first round of witness testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act focused on the lived experience of downtown Ottawa residents, the concerns business groups had in their dealings with the city and police, as well as the perspectives from local councillors.
-
Mendicino to visit site of Sask. stabbing massacre, discuss First Nations policing
The federal public safety minister says he is to travel next week to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree Nation, where 11 people were killed in a mass stabbing, to advance the government's plan to have First Nations policing recognized as an essential service.
-
Defence chief calls on Canadians to rally behind military during personnel crisis
The commander of the Canadian Armed Forces is calling on the country to rally behind its military as it faces an unprecedented personnel crisis that he says is threatening its ability to protect and defend Canada.
Health
-
-
COVID-19 misinformation prompts some patients to refuse blood transfusions from vaccinated donors
As misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines spreads, doctors across Canada say some patients are refusing blood transfusions from vaccinated donors, putting their health at risk.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Saturday at 7pm on CTV W5: Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Sci-Tech
-
Felix Baumgartner: 10 years on, the man who fell to earth is still awed by experience
Ten years after he broke the sound barrier while leaping to Earth from space, Felix Baumgartner remains awed by his accomplishment.
-
Brain cells are capable of playing Pong: experiment
Human brain cells are capable of sentient, independent behaviour, according to a recent experiment by an Australian-led team of international researchers that showed neurons living in a petri dish were able to play a version of the video game Pong.
-
Thermal imaging and AI can be used to crack passwords in seconds, study finds
Computer security experts from the University of Glasgow have developed a system that uses thermal imaging and artificial intelligence to guess computer and smartphone passwords in seconds.
Entertainment
-
'One of the funniest people': Harry Potter cast, fellow actors post tributes to Robbie Coltrane
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe is among those paying tribute to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the movie franchise, after his death was announced by his agent on Friday. He was 72.
-
Headlines, outrage and art: Climate activists use Van Gogh vandalism to make us question our priorities
Is the desecration of a painting worse than the wilful destruction of the planet? This is the question that climate activists hoped to spark Friday by throwing soup on a Vincent Van Gogh painting.
-
'Gladiator' actor Russell Crowe feted in Rome
Russell Crowe, who won a best actor Academy Award for portraying a gladiator in the 2000 film of the same name, was feted Friday by the city of Rome, home to the Colosseum where real gladiators clashed before thousands of spectators through the time of the Roman Empire.
Business
-
New U.K. Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming
Britain's new Treasury chief on Saturday acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence.
-
Oil flow to Germany resumes after Poland fixed pipeline leak
The Polish operator of an oil pipeline running to Germany said Saturday that it has fixed the damage that caused a leak earlier this week and that the flow of crude oil from Russia has been fully restored.
-
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Lifestyle
-
19th-century Levi's jeans found in mine shaft sell for more than US$87,000
A pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s has sold at an auction in a small town in New Mexico for more than US$87,000.
-
Dolly Parton donation strategy: 'I just give from my heart'
Dolly Parton laughs at the idea that she is some sort of secret philanthropist after many reports of her generous donations and fundraising projects.
-
Can money buy you happiness? An expert breaks down common 'money myths'
Can money buy you happiness? Private wealth management adviser Robyn Thompson has broken down common 'money myths,' including whether credit is bad and why you shouldn't say you're bad with money.
Sports
-
Drake's owl logo on Barcelona jersey for clasico at Madrid
Barcelona's players will have the owl-shaped logo of Canadian rapper Drake on their jerseys at Real Madrid on Sunday in the first 'clasico' of the season in the Spanish league.
-
Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada
Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada.
-
Boston Marathon winner in 2021 suspended in doping case
Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei of Kenya was suspended on Friday after testing positive for doping at the race and allegedly obstructing an investigation.
Autos
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.