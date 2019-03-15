China diplomat: centres for Muslims there are 'campuses'
A Xinjiang delegate rubs his eye as he walks by military delegates' seats before a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 11:57AM EDT
GENEVA -- A top Chinese diplomat says detention centres for Muslims in western Xinjiang province are "campuses, not camps" and insists they are set to be closed as a "training program" for the ethnic Uighurs is downsized.
Executive Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng didn't specify when the centres would be closed, other than telling reporters that they would be "at the appropriate time."
The centres have drawn condemnation from across the world, including from the United States, as well as from human rights groups.
The comments came as China was responding to more than 200 recommendations by other countries on ways that Beijing could improve human rights as part of a Human Rights Council process known as the Universal Periodic Review.
