World

    • China appoints a new defence minister after months of uncertainty following sacking of predecessor

    In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a member of the Chinese honour guard unfurls the Chinese national flag during a flag raising ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China held at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Oct. 1, 2022. (Chen Zhonghao/Xinhua via AP, File) In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a member of the Chinese honour guard unfurls the Chinese national flag during a flag raising ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China held at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Oct. 1, 2022. (Chen Zhonghao/Xinhua via AP, File)
    BEIJING -

    China has appointed a new defence minister after months of uncertainty following the firing of his predecessor for reasons still unexplained.

    The official Xinhua News Agency announced former navy commander Dong Jun would serve in the largely ceremonial role, but offered no comment on the reasons for the switch or the current circumstances of previous minister Li Shangfu, who has not been seen or heard from since August.

    The uncertainty surrounding the leadership of the world's largest standing military comes as Washington and its Asian allies are offering stronger resistance to China's bid to assert itself as the dominant military power in the region.

